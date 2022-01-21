Faith-based authors speaking in The Villages

“It was 33 years ago this very week that I was on my way home from a church conference when my car was hit head-on by a semi-truck,” Piper said. “Emergency personnel responded and pronounced me dead at the scene. A minister began praying over my body and, 90 minutes later, I returned to life.”
According to Piper, he spent 90 minutes in heaven, meeting family members and joining a choir. He told his story in the 2004 book “90 Minutes in Heaven: A True Story of Death and Life,” which spent more than five years on the New York Times Bestseller List and was made into a 2015 feature film.
Now Piper shares his story and preaches to churches and groups all over the country through his namesake ministry. He will speak at New Covenant UMC on Saturday, Sunday and Monday during worship services and special events.
“I’ve known New Covenant UMC’s senior pastor, the Rev. Harold Hendren, for more than 15 years,” Piper said. “I’ve spoken at Hendren’s previous churches and have appeared at New Covenant UMC several times, even serving as the church’s artist-in-residence for about six weeks a couple of years ago. Due to the pandemic, I haven’t been to the church in some time, but I always enjoy visiting The Villages.”
Piper first will address the New Covenant UMC congregation at 5 p.m. Saturday, when he will share the story that inspired “90 Minutes in Heaven.” Then during 9 and 11 a.m. worship Sunday, he will deliver what he describes as a message of hope. “It’s a sermon called ‘Hope: Now or Later,’” Piper said. “I’ll talk about how we get past the current set of circumstances we find ourselves in, and how we find hope today and in the future.”
Piper will lead a revival at 6 p.m. Sunday at New Covenant UMC. Like the three worship services, the event is open to the public, regardless of denomination or church membership.
“It will be a very evangelistic message,” he said. “It will be about preparing for heaven. We’ve lost more than 800,000 people here in the U.S. due to COVID-19. None of them were expecting the illness, let alone to die of it. We’re all one breath away from not being here, so we need to think about making our reservations for heaven.”
Piper’s time at New Covenant will come to a close Monday, when he will lead a men’s ministry retreat. The event is $20 per person and registration is required at ncumcfl.com.
“This retreat is about making a difference in the world today,” he said. “When it comes to church, I’ve found that men are not always a priority. They don’t actively participate in worship, outreach or ministry compared to women. The retreat is an opportunity for men to come together to talk about their responsibility in church and faith.”
Hendren said he is honored to have Piper visit this weekend.
“Don Piper is an incredible speaker and author who has told his story to millions of readers, as well as in-person to thousands of churches and groups,” he said.
New Covenant United Methodist Church is at 3470 Woodridge Drive, The Villages.
Christian author and preacher Erwin Lutzer makes his second appearance in The Villages area in as many years at 4 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Leesburg’s Village Park Campus in Fruitland Park. He said last year’s event went even better than he hoped it would.
“Given concerns about COVID-19, I would have been happy if 50 people showed up to hear me speak,” he said. “But we had 400 people gather for last year’s event, and we’re hoping for something similar this year.”
Lutzer is a nationally renowned minister who served 36 years as senior pastor of Chicago’s historic Moody Church; he retired in 2016. He still serves as the church’s pastor emeritus and hosts three national radio programs.
He regularly speaks at churches, conferences and retreats around the world and is the author of dozens of books. His latest book, “No Place to Hide: Standing for Christ in a Collapsing Culture,” will be released later this year and will be the focus of his talk in Fruitland Park.
“We need to be unified in Christ, especially inside the church,” Lutzer said. “We should be open to state our views without fear of reprisal.”
The Village Park Campus is at 1000 Village Park Drive in Fruitland Park, near the Village of Pine Ridge. He said visiting in and around Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is becoming a favorite part of his schedule.
“I come from Chicago, where everybody’s in a rush, trying to get ahead,” he said. “The Villages is a very welcoming community with spacious streets and friendly, trustworthy people.”
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119 ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.