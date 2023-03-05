Faith and fellowship on stage

As teens from Oxford Assembly of God’s Amplify Student Ministries walked from their bus to Amalie Arena for the launch of Winter Jam 2023, their focus turned from homework and texting to what they expected to see on stage that night. “I can’t wait to see We The Kingdom,” one girl said. “I wonder what Andy Mineo has under his hat,” another teen added, talking about the Christian hip-hop artist. A group of kids and chaperones ventured to Tampa on Jan. 13 for the Christian music festival, which featured 11 acts at the arena. “They’re all great acts, and I know you’ll find at least one artist to like,” said Amanda Hahn, youth pastor for Oxford Assembly of God. She and the church have made it an annual tradition to take its tweens and teens to a Christian music festival in the area. For the last few years, they have made the trek to see Winter Jam, which has entertained millions since its first concert back in 1995.
All across The Villages and Central Florida, faith-based concerts abound. From free shows with love offerings at local houses of worship to large-scale events like Winter Jam and Rock the Universe, these shows not only entertain attendees, but also encourage them to get closer to their faith.
Florida theme parks have embraced Christian music festivals over the years.
For more than three decades, Walt Disney World hosted a contemporary Christian music festival called Night of Joy at its Orlando theme parks. The shows featured a who’s who of Christian artists, some of whom crossed over into mainstream pop success, including Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith and Stryper. Night of Joy came to an end in 2017 and was replaced by Eat to the Beat, which features more secular artists.
In September 1998, Universal Studios Orlando entered the Christian music festival scene with Rock the Universe, headlined by Michael W. Smith and Newsboys. After more than 20 years as a September event, Rock the Universe was moved to January and February in 2019. Today, Rock the Universe promotes itself as Florida’s largest Christian music festival.
Winter Jam
The Winter Jam Tour Spectacular’s roots began in 1995 in Greenville, South Carolina, but the popularity of the event quickly led to concerts throughout the country, including in Tampa.
The concert was the brainchild of the contemporary Christian music group NewSong.
“Back in the mid-90s, churches weren’t doing anything in January in terms of music and youth. It was a sleepy, post-Christmas recovery,” said Russ Lee, who’s served as NewSong’s lead vocalist from 1994-2000 and again since 2008. “We decided to put on a show at the Greenville Memorial Auditorium.”
NewSong rented the arena and advertised the show for three weeks. No tickets were required to attend the concert, but show-goers were encouraged to make a $3 donation at the door to cover arena costs. There was also a love offering during the concert.
“We expected up to 1,500 people would show up for this concert,” Lee said. “The arena could hold 6,000. We were worried we wouldn’t have enough money to pay for the building. We had 8,000 show up.”
The success of this show led NewSong to quickly schedule a second concert for the overflow crowd. The next year, it became “NewSong and Friends,” then “January Jam.” When the concert tour went past January, it became “Winter Jam.”
Over the years, Winter Jam has earned praise for its box office success. The 2011 Winter Jam Tour Spectacular, which featured NewSong, Newsboys and Francesca Battistelli, drew more than 524,000 people to shows in 46 cities. That made the tour the most-attended in the world during the first three months of 2011, according to the concert tracking group Pollstar.
And all of this is possible because of the unique way Winter Jam is promoted and presented.
The tour stays true to its 1995 roots with a few 21st century additions — eschewing traditional advertising by focusing on social media, Christian radio, word-of-mouth from churches, youth groups and more. Tickets are still not required to attend, with the recommended donation now $15 a person. Winter Jam also offers a “Jam Nation” membership program, where a limited number of people per city can receive early entry to shows and other benefits.
“We are determined to keep Winter Jam affordable to those who want to experience a Christian concert but can’t afford the high ticket prices and fees that come with other shows,” Lee said. “We’ve heard from hundreds of people who have told us that Winter Jam was their first concert experience, and it was an experience they’ll never forget.”
Lee emphasized the importance of Winter Jam’s affordability during the recent Tampa stop, speaking to the crowd prior to headliner We The Kingdom taking the stage. “We work all year to keep Winter Jam affordable,” he said. “The gospel is central to what we do, and we want you to keep supporting us in what we’re doing.”
Rock the Universe
With the 2021 festival called off because of COVID-19 concerns, this year’s Rock the Universe gathering was its 25th edition.
In recent years, the festival has featured performers on three stages. The Music Plaza and Hollywood Stages are the two main concert venues, featuring the headlining artists, while the FanZone is home to up-and-coming acts.
This year’s festival, which began Jan. 27 and concluded with a morning worship service Jan. 29, featured a variety of artists from across the Christian music spectrum, from rocker Zach Williams to Christian trio Cain and music collective Bethel Music.
“We like to describe Rock the Universe as an unforgettable weekend of faith and fun,” said Jennifer Vasbinder, public relations coordinator for Universal Resort Orlando. “The event is an opportunity for attendees to raise their hands, voices and spirits.”
A 2017 survey by ticketing website Eventbrite revealed that 29% of millennials, those born from about 1981 to 1996, attended at least one music festival over a 12-month period. Festivals like Rock the Universe cater to millennials and “Gen Z”, those born from about 1997 onward, so Universal goes all out to make attendees welcome.
“Rock the Universe includes the FanZone, which features live music from a DJ, performances by up-and-coming artists and autograph sessions,” Vasbinder said. “Tickets to Rock the Universe also include access to up to three Universal three parks, depending on the ticket purchased.”
And Universal Orlando goes all-in to welcome church youth groups to the festival, offering a free ticket for every 10 tickets purchased, free Universal Express ride access for every 10 Rock the Universe tickets bought, as well as lounges for church youth leaders.
“At its core, Rock the Universe is an event created to support youth ministry,” Vasbinder said.
Music at home
When the Rev. James Taylor became rector of St. George Episcopal Church in January 2022, he saw that the church he was leading was a special one. A particular outreach program he liked was the church’s annual concert series.
“What a wonderful way to introduce St. George Episcopal to the community and to bring excellent music to the area,” he said.
St. George Episcopal is one of a handful of churches offering concerts and concert series this year. The shows are an opportunity for the houses of worship to open their doors to members of the community who may not know about the church or could be hesitant about stepping inside a sanctuary.
The 2022-23 St. George Concert Series began in September with a show by organist John Lowe, who may be best known locally for directing the Village Voices choral group. He also serves as music director for Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Gainesville.
“The concert series began as a way to celebrate the acquisition of an Allen organ for our church,” said Dale Dreps, of St. George Episcopal.
Future concerts include organist John Alexander on Mar. 24 and Duo Beaux Arts on Apr. 23. Ticket information can be found at stgeorge-episcopal.net.
First Baptist Church of Oxford got a head start on its 2022-23 concert series in August with a show and album release party by Faith’s Call. The group was born at First Baptist Oxford and features the church’s worship pastor, Richard Alderman, as a member.
“Our group came together through church to sing Christian music,” Alderman said. “We sing a variety of genres at our shows, but if it relays the message of hope and faith, we will sing it.”
Faith’s Call first performed in 2021 to open a concert at First Baptist Oxford for Christian singer Lauren Talley and appeared again with her at the church in November.
“Lauren is the very first person to give us the encouragement to sing more,” Alderman said. “She was so kind to us.”
Other well-known Christian artists scheduled to appear at First Baptist Oxford’s concert series, which runs through May 6, include The Mark Trammell Quartet, The Crutchfield Family and The Kingsmen.
And Faith’s Call is starting to branch out of its Oxford sanctuary. The band’s first single, “Jesus Found Me,” cracked the Top 25 of Affirm Southern Gospel Radio’s “Amazing 80 Weekly Chart” in November. And the group headlined a concert at Belleview United Methodist Church in January.
“We are blessed to have First Baptist Oxford as our home and for the community for supporting us,” Alderman said.
Another local house of worship known for its concerts is Village of Faith Baptist Church in Wildwood. Every year, the church holds a handful of shows, featuring nationally known Christian musicians and comedians for the public.
“A concert or a simple hymn during a service can change the lives of congregants, inspire them to get closer to Jesus and encourage them to seek a church to call home,” said Kevin Pledger, worship pastor at Village of Faith Baptist. “At our church, we work hard to provide quality music as part of the overall church experience.”
Pledger knows a thing or two about the importance of music. When he’s not at Village of Faith Baptist, he works as a staff songwriter for Broad Street Global Publishing in Nashville. He’s credited with writing more than 400 songs, including “I Will Go,” which was the 2006 theme song for the cooperative program of the Southern Baptist Convention.
And Pledger and Village of Faith have put together an all-star lineup for its 2023 concert series. Artists scheduled to appear include Ernie Haase and Signature Sound, which has been nominated for four Grammys and 34 Dove Awards over a two-decade career; comedian and singer Tim Lovelace, who hosted the 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards Celebration; and Southbound, which won Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards.
Congregants and others visiting Trinity Assembly of God in Fruitland Park have been treated in recent years to regular concerts by Florida-based gospel quartet Simple Faith. The group performed monthly at Trinity AOG from January to October last year, and is scheduled to perform at least nine shows at the Fruitland Park sanctuary this year.
“Audiences love what Simple Faith brings to the stage,” said Chuck Padgett, pastor for Trinity Assembly of God. “We are blessed that this music ministry has made our church a regular stop on its tours.”
Ministry at the core
Fellowship is what’s important in the religious music festival universe.
Artists had their own souvenir stands around the arena at Winter Jam where attendees could purchase shirts, hats and other items. A few of the artists performing at Winter Jam Tampa, including sister duo Renee and pop singer Sean Be, held meet-and-greets with fans during the show.
And Hahn and other church youth group leaders were invited to a restaurant inside the arena prior to the main show to spend time with NewSong’s Russ Lee and others. It’s part of another Winter Jam tradition — the student leader reception.
“Student ministry is the foundation of Winter Jam,” Lee said. “Not only do we want to offer the most exciting, relevant and affordable concert experience for young students, we also want to encourage and inspire student leaders. That’s why Winter Jam provides a special backstage huddle for all student leaders for support, fellowship and prayer.”
Catching the attention of young people is important for Winter Jam. A 2019 Lifeway Research survey revealed that two-thirds of American young adults who attended a Protestant church regularly for at least a year as a teenager dropped out of church for at least one year between ages 18 and 22.
“We are seeing teenagers drop out of the church as they make the transition out of high school and student ministry,” said Ben Trueblood, director of student ministry at Lifeway. “This moment of transition is often too late to act for churches.”
That’s what makes targeting these young people critical, and one way pastors and groups are doing that is by taking worship outside the church walls.
At Winter Jam, there are times where the concert felt like a church service. Author and pastor Zane Black, who serves as the tour pastor for this year’s Winter Jam, delivered a sermon between musical performances about coming back from rock bottom.
“I grew up Christian, but, by high school, I was struggling with alcohol, marijuana and hard drugs,” he said. “I ended up overdosing. The doctors didn’t think I would make it through the night. But I’m here.”
Black said he was invited by a friend’s family to church, and things started to change for the better.
“I grew up Christian. but I didn’t get it until I hit rock bottom,” he said. “When we trust Jesus, we receive a purpose on Earth to live the best life we can.”
“This is so much different than a church service or event,” NewSong’s Lee said. “You can have something that’s a community event. You get to hear all of these artists and what they may do. Those attending Winter Jam may not go to church at all, but they come for fellowship and more.”
After midnight Jan. 14, Hahn and Oxford Assembly of God’s Amplify youth group were getting back on the bus. The concert ran over an hour ahead of schedule because of technical issues, with We The Kingdom — a Christian rock quintet best known for the song “Holy Water” — taking the stage a few minutes before midnight. After 10 acts and six hours of music, it was time to head home.
Hahn thanked everyone for attending and handed out water and snacks to tired teens and chaperones. “Make sure to get your rest both on the bus and when you get home,” she said. “The show may have run late, but church and youth group are still on the schedule!”
The bus returned to Oxford Assembly of God a little after 1 a.m. For most of the teens and chaperones on the bus, they’d experienced Winter Jam at least twice and were hopeful to go again next year.
For NewSong’s Lee, those are hopes he likes to hear.
“We have adults who grew up coming to Winter Jam as kids who are now bringing their children to the shows,” he said. “We have youth pastors and youth ministers bringing kids from their churches and the community to check us out. This is what keeps Winter Jam going and strengthens our love of God.”
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.