Fairgrounds is fair ground for festivity

The pitch from Terry Yoder took only two seconds before Steve Munz bought it. “Let’s put on a Fourth of July celebration at the Sumter County Fairgrounds,” Yoder told Munz. So, these two long-time Sumter County entrepreneurs opened their checkbooks and wrangled country music star Brantley Gilbert into performing tonight during a “1776 Independence Day Celebration” at the Sumter County Fairgrounds. “I received a call one morning from Terry Yoder, and he told me, ‘I got an idea,’” said Munz, president and CEO of Wildwood’s Galaxy Home Solutions. “I said, ‘Oh boy,’ because Terry is known for coming up with ideas. Terry also is a tremendous giver to the community.” That call culminated with a welcome for anyone to attend this free concert and fireworks display at the fairgrounds, 7620 State Road 471, just north of the city of Webster. Gates open at 5 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
Brantley garnered country radio attention when his song “Dirt Road Anthem” soared. He’s followed that up with other hit singles, including “One Hell of a Small Town,” and “Bottoms Up.”
Munz and Yoder, chairman and CEO of Wildwood’s T&D Family of Companies, not only paid Gilbert’s fee, but also rented the new arena at the fairgrounds, secured some fun activities for the kids and invited food truck vendors to feed the masses.
The two wanted an event that highlights God, country and the Constitution, Munz said.
“This is all about bringing our community back together after all the separation that politics brought to the area,” Munz said. “It also shows how much Terry and I love Sumter County.”
Two reasons explain why Yoder and his wife, Glendora, decided to co-sponsor this event.
“This community has blessed Terry and Glendora Yoder to no end,” he said. “As I’m sitting here, in a couple of months, I’m turning 72 years old. So, I want to think the Sumter County community for what they’ve done for Terry and Glendora Yoder. This is way for us to give back and thank them.”
The other reason is the current divisive political climate, Yoder said.
“I’m never going to tell anyone who to vote for; but, if you believe in God, country and the Constitution, which I think all political parties do, then this is a way for we the people to come together and unite as one,” he said. “As one, we’re weak; united we’re strong. That’s why I’m having this get together to unite us no matter the political party. Let’s celebrate the Fourth of July and the men and women who fought for our freedom, our police, our first responders, without all this bickering.”
Expect a big turnout, Munz said. The covered outdoor arena seats around 1,000 with standing room for thousands more.
This is a public arena financed by the Sumter County Commission at the urging of Commissioner Doug Gilpin.
“It also will give us a chance to show everyone how big the arena is and its capacity,” Munz said. “It easily is the largest covered gathering spot in Sumter County.”
This event also matters on a personal level for Munz, a lifelong county resident The last time anyone in the county sponsored a Fourth of July celebration like this was 1992, he said. It was in honor of county residents who served in Operation Desert Storm — like him.
“I flew in from Germany for it,” Munz recalled. “There was a big parade in Wildwood. It was in appreciation for all of us who were in war, and what we were fighting for.”
Specialty Editor David R. Corder can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5241, or david.corder@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.