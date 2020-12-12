Eye-opener: Lions take in big donation of glasses

The Lions Club keeps a clear focus on serving its community, which is easily seen in how it repurposes thousands of used eyeglasses to help those who need them.
Throughout the year, they collect glasses and hearing aids as just one of many service projects that benefit not only their community, but also communities across the nation and overseas.
On Dec. 4, 12 members of the Lake Sumter Lions Club gathered at Canal Street Recreation Center to sort used sunglasses and eyeglasses. These are glasses, both regular and prescription, that residents no longer use and have placed in the bins located throughout The Villages. The glasses are then collected and sorted by members of the Lions Club and packed into boxes so they can eventually benefit those who are homeless in Central Florida or to help those in need overseas.
“This year is a little different because of COVID-19,” said Lion John Hanna, of the Village of Amelia. “Normally we have been to the collection boxes well before now, but the pandemic prevented that ,so this will be the first sorting in six months.”
The members, wearing masks and gloves, stood around three tables sorting. Regular glasses were sorted at two of the tables with three to four members at each table while the last table was dedicated to sunglasses.
Jaci Newmark was sorting prescription sunglasses from the regular sunglasses.
“You would be surprised of the type of glasses we get,” said the Village Santiago resident. “Some are really nice with really cool shapes or designs and others are just plastic. All are appreciated, though.”
As the broken glasses were sorted out from the crates of glasses dumped on the tables, members checked them over and placed them gently in cardboard boxes aiming for an average of 350 per box.
In the past, the Lake Sumter Lions have collected an estimate of 12,000 glasses a year. During this first counting, they brought in 6,610 pairs.
“It was quite an impressive number considering we are in the middle of a pandemic,” said Lion Chuck LeGare, of the Village of Lake Deaton.
“Out of those 6,000 something pairs of glasses, 1,216 of them were sunglasses and another 306 of them were prescription sunglasses,” Newmark added.
The glasses are taken to a Lions Club warehouse in Ocoee, where they are cleaned and further sorted based off prescription and then stored until they can be used.
“Some of the glasses go with Doctors Without Borders on their missions and take about 2,500 at a time,” Hanna added.
As the Lions continue their various projects, they are also looking to expand.
“The Lake Sumter Lions is the second Lions Club of The Villages,” said Hanna. “We branched off from the Lady Lake Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club, but as The Villages continues to grow so do we, so we are also trying to start another group in the Fenney area. Adding another group will allow us to help even more of those in need.”
For more information about the Lake Sumter Lions Club or for information about where to drop off used eye-glasses, visit their website at lakesumterlions.org.
Staff writer Andrea Davis can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5374, or andrea.davis@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.