Explore for free this Saturday

Exploring the great outdoors typically doesn’t cost much, and on Saturday, getting into America’s national parks will be free. National Public Lands Day, observed the last Saturday of September, celebrates people’s connection with nature in their communities, according to the National Park Service. Public land managers encourage this through promoting the use of green spaces for recreational and educational opportunities. In the case of national parks, it means free admission to National Park Service properties that typically charge entry fees.
Public Lands Day also is America’s largest, single-day volunteer event, when public land stewards like national and state park managers organize projects aimed to help improve the quality of public lands.
Visiting natural spaces and participating in service projects are both ideal ways to mark the day, said George Dusenbury, southern hub director with the Trust for Public Land, a land conservation nonprofit that advocates for the creation and preservation of public parks.
“We’re here to celebrate our public lands, and people show their appreciation by volunteering and making it better,” he said. “But you should at least visit it.”
Five National Park Service sites in Florida waive entrance fees on fee-free days: Everglades and Dry Tortugas national parks, Canaveral and Gulf Islands national seashores, and Castillo de San Marcos National Monument, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees the park service.
Day-use sites overseen by the U.S. Forest Service, including in the Ocala National Forest, also will be free.
Celebrating Parks
First celebrated in 1994, National Public Lands Day recognizes the positive impacts green space has on communities and their residents. It’s one of six fee free days offered for national parks.
The other days are the third Monday in January, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday; the third Saturday in April for the first day of National Park Week; Aug. 4 for the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act; Aug. 25 for the National Park Service’s birthday; and Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.
While entrance fees are waived, park visitors still have to pay for other experiences like overnight camping, cabin rentals and group day use, according to the Interior Department.
The park service offers these free admission days to raise awareness of public lands near them, said Taylor Stein, a professor at the University of Florida’s School of Forest Resources and Conservation.
“It wakes people up to see how public lands work, but it’s also to say, ‘Hey, we’re here and we’re free,’” he said.
National parks saw more than 196 million visitors in 2021 to date, marking a 26% increase from the first eight months of 2020, Interior Department data showed.
Overall, national parks drew more than 237 million visitors in 2020. But attendance was down significantly from prior years because of pandemic-related shutdowns. It was the first year visitation dropped below 300 million since 2014, the year prior to the National Park Service’s centennial.
Since public lands reopened from those shutdowns, they’ve been keeping busy due to surges in demand that helped make the 26% increase in year to date visitors possible.
This includes people who may not realize the parks in the area they live in exist before seeking them out, Dusenbury said.
“Some people are unaware of the parks that are out there,” he said. “We’ve found in the pandemic behaviors are changing; people are discovering their local public lands.”
Supporting Land Stewardship
In addition to the free admission to national parks, public land operators throughout Florida and the U.S. take Public Lands Day to organize volunteer service projects that improve green spaces’ environmental and aesthetic conditions.
For instance, the Florida Park Service listed nine volunteer clean-up events at state parks on Saturday, including an invasive plant removal work day at Silver Springs State Park.
People will spend about two hours working along one of the park’s trails to remove Caesar weed, according to park staff. Caesar weed - known to invade disturbed areas, pastures, forests and hardwood hammocks - is capable of growing rapidly and aggressively and shading out native vegetation, according to the University of Florida.
But whether visiting or volunteering in public lands, parks are just one part of the picture.
It also includes national and state forests, like the Ocala National Forest and Withlacoochee State Forest. National forests will waive entry fees on Saturday, too, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Places like Rye Preserve in Parrish, near Bradenton, where volunteers will organize a BioBlitz event for Public Lands Day and document the plants and animals they see on Saturday morning.
The survey is part of the Sarasota-Manatee Ecoflora Project, a citizen science project which aims to inspire the public to protect native plants and compile original observations to guide environmental policy decisions.
“These lands are a tremendous resource a lot of people take for granted,” Stein said. “Having a day like this, it brings to the public’s attention, these lands are out there for you to recreate. They’re cleaning our waters, saving our wildlife and providing aesthetics.”
And the service work ensures people will come to visit public lands well beyond the days when it’s free to visit.
“If you have scout groups or service groups, they may not have ever known that was there and they’ll help out, remove an exotic plant there,” Stein said. “And then they’ll come back and bring their friends.”
Senior writer Michael Salerno can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5369, or michael.salerno@thevillagesmedia.com.
