Experts say keep up COVID precautions

As the United States marked its fourth straight day of more than 100,000 daily new cases of COVID-19, Sumter County officials are urging residents to remain diligent to keep numbers low here. Unlike other areas around the nation, the county hasn’t seen a sharp increase in cases or hospitalizations this week, and its test positivity rate has held around 5% for the past month, according to the Florida Department of Health. It’s a good sign for the area’s at-risk senior population, even as the virus’ impact across America is staggering. Nursing homes in several Midwest and Mountain West states saw cases grow four-fold. Nebraska hospitalized 760 this weekend with COVID-19, a state record. It all contributes to now 50 million cases globally. The U.S. represents 4% of the global population, but is generating almost one out of every five cases, according to John Hopkins University. In an attempt to address the pandemic, President-elect Joe Biden announced this weekend he is assembling a coronavirus task force that will include a former surgeon general, Dr. Vivek Murthy, and a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, David Kessler.
Locally, Sunday’s 14 hospitalizations related to COVID at UF Health The Villages was a return to double-digit cases seen in early April. UF Health Leesburg also reported 11 cases Sunday.
However, Sumter’s peak for COVID-19 cases was April 27-May 3 for a total of 1,316 cases in those seven days. The last seven days, ending Saturday, is a sharp decline with 123 cumulative cases. Marion County had 330 cases reported by the FDOH last week and ended with 3.71% positivity rate on Saturday. Lake County had 441 cases last week, with a 4.06% positivity rate reported for Saturday.
Dr. Jeff Lowenkron, The Villages Health’s chief medical officer, said people should still follow CDC guidelines to slow the spread.
“Folks who are older with medical problems are still at higher risk,” he said. “The risk is not a 100%, but in a community like The Villages, it makes sense to continue to have some caution.”
Practicing caution includes good handwashing, wearing a mask, social distancing and limiting time with crowds, Lowenkron said.
“It’s about how far apart you are from somebody,” he said. “Whether you’re less than 6 feet apart or more than 6 feet. Then, the duration of contact — if they go more or less than 15 minutes — then the PPE (personal protective equipment). The higher risk contact is being less than 6 feet apart for longer than 15 minutes with no PPE.”
Lowenkron said residents seem to make smart choices when it comes to the pandemic.
“I think people are aware of the situation and I think the community has done a good job,” he said. “People are trying to figure out how to live their lives and understand there’s some underlying risk. Overall, the community, in my mind, has still done well and I think it speaks to the thinking and behaviors in the community. It’s a community of educated folks being cautious.”
Local efforts to ramp up COVID-19 testing also began last month.
Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered BiNaxNOW test kits from Abbott Laboratories to The Villages in early October, when he noted the importance of serving the senior population. The Villages Health began offering the tests on Oct. 19.
The Villages Health has administered 955 rapid COVID tests as of Wednesday, which yielded a positivity rate of 5.65%.
People get test results the same day via email.
“Healthy quarantining is not something we want done on a large scale,” DeSantis said during his October visit to the Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood.
Rapid tests at The Villages Health are free, and people do not have to be a TVH patient to get one. Those wanting a test need to register for an appointment online at TVHRapidTest.com.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. Specialty Editor Mackenzie Raetz can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5354, or mackenzie.raetz@thevillagesmedia.com.
