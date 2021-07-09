Experts say getting vaccinated now can slow delta variant

For anyone wondering how to avoid the delta variant of COVID-19, a University of Florida expert has pointed advice:
“Get vaccinated now. It’s as simple as that,” said Dr. Kartik Cherabuddi, an associate professor and epidemiologist.
That should be good news for fully vaccinated residents of
The Villages.
For those who aren’t, a few numbers stand out. Perhaps foremost is that it has quickly become the country’s dominant form of coronavirus — accounting for 51.7% of cases in the two weeks ending July 3, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday, with alpha falling to a distant second at 28.7%. For reference, delta was just 2.8% of the country’s cases in late May.
And delta can cause twice as many hospitalizations as alpha, Cherabuddi said, quoting a study in Scotland.
“This is definitely the most transmissible variant we’ve seen so far and by a wide margin,” he said.
Low Local Impact So Far
In Florida, delta is measured at 13.2% of cases so far, according to the CDC. Orange County has recorded 40 cases as of July 5. Sumter County had yet to record a delta case among 65 total variant cases as of June 22. Marion County has had 235 variant cases this year as of June 24 but did not have totals for different variants available. Lake County has not provided variant data this year despite multiple requests.
Overall cases of COVID-19 rose last week statewide and in the tri-county area.
Cases could be higher than officials have recorded, said Dr. Ira Longini, UF professor of biostatistics.
“There has been extensive sequencing in the U.K., somewhat spotty sequencing in the U.S., and almost no sequencing at all in many countries,” he said.
The mRNA-based Pfizer vaccine has been found 96% effective against delta cases requiring hospitalization, according to the U.K.’s public health department. The AstraZeneca vaccine, based on similar technology to Johnson & Johnson’s, has been 92% effective against delta cases requiring hospitalization, it said.
Moderna said last week that studies show its vaccine, which is based on similar technology to Pfizer’s, neutralizes the delta variant and others.
Continuing Prevention
Assisted-living facilities are maintaining safety steps regardless of the delta variant, said Christina Dolan, senior vice president of marketing and sales for Sonata Senior Living, parent company of Serenades at The Villages.
“What CDC recommends is what we typically follow, just from a masking, screening and visitation standpoint,” Dolan said. “We always want to maintain compliance.”
Visitors are asked if they have been vaccinated, which dictates where they are able to go within the facility, and all visitors must wear masks, Dolan said.
President Joe Biden in May announced a goal for 70% of Americans to have gotten at least one dose of vaccine by July 4. That effort fell short, with CDC saying 67% had been reached as of Tuesday.
Nearly 2 million Americans were getting vaccinated daily in early April, according to the Associated Press, but that fell to 800,000 daily by early May and 300,000 daily by late June.
Local and state health officials and lawmakers have long anticipated a slowing rate of vaccination once a majority of seniors got their shots.
Doses Still Available
Quick action is warranted for those who haven’t gotten vaccinated yet, Cherabuddi said.
“We can’t wait to ramp up vaccinations when people in our own communities start to get sick because it takes six weeks for two-dose vaccines to confer full protection,” he said. “We have to do this immediately. The pandemic has not ended, especially for unvaccinated individuals.”
The Pfizer vaccine is approved for ages 12 and up, with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines approved for 18 and up.
“We want to continue to have the economy do well and continue to have the kids enjoy their summer vacations and get back to school and college in person this fall,” Cherabuddi said.
Among the ways to find a vaccine dose:
Visit vaccines.gov;
Text your ZIP code to 438829;
Call your doctor to discuss any health questions.
Tourists are capable of unknowingly spreading the delta variant. Total infection rates reported by Florida Department of Health stayed level in the weeks following Memorial Day weekend before moving upward last week. It will be a couple of weeks before the impact of the July Fourth holiday weekend can be measured.
Florida’s Risk ‘High’
Ten states including Florida and four other Southern states are rated as being “high risk” for COVID-19 by Covid Act Now, a nonprofit data tracker. Factors include cases per 100,000 residents, positivity rate and vaccination rates.
Sumter and Marion counties have a medium risk, the organization said. Sumter has the nation’s seventh-highest vaccination rate according to Covid Act Now, with 78% of residents having received at least one dose and more than two-thirds fully vaccinated.
Lake County is more reflective of Florida’s status, with high risk based on more than 10 new daily cases per 100,000 residents and 56% of residents having at least one vaccine dose, less than half are fully vaccinated.
“Understandably, we have a sense of security and are using fewer protective measures. That is exactly what happened in India. After their first surge, they felt like they had overcome the virus. They lifted precautions. And then the delta variant just took over,” Cherabuddi said.
Specialty Editor Bill Zimmerman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5284, or bill.zimmerman@thevillagesmedia.com.
