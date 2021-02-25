Experts give virus vaccines emphatic vote of confidence

UF Health experts are working to reassure the public that COVID-19 vaccines are safe, reliable and effective, addressing public skepticism that some health officials call “vaccine hesitancy.” Florida reports that 1,492,509 people, including 75,513 in the tri-county area, have completed the vaccine series as of Tuesday. That’s when one of UF Health’s top COVID experts, Dr. Michael Lauzardo, discussed public doubts in a webinar. “We’ve already heard a lot about the death toll where we passed a very grim milestone, with over half a million Americans having died from this,” Lauzardo said. “I cannot emphasize … enough that this is something that we need to stop and that’s why vaccines are so important, because this is not just another something, this is an important thing. We hope soon to get back to normal, and vaccines are going to be the path for us to get there.” Florida on Tuesday announced a plan for CVS Health to begin administering vaccines in some counties under a partnership that would expand to more locations when supply increases.
Executives from COVID-19 vaccine producers Pfizer and Moderna said Tuesday that they expect to complete delivery of 300 million doses each. Johnson & Johnson aims to provide an additional 100 million doses. That would be more than enough to vaccinate every American adult. So far, about 44.5 million Americans have received at least one dose of vaccine made by Pfizer or Moderna, and nearly 20 million of them have received the second dose required for full protection.
The demographic most enthusiastic or confident in the vaccines are people 65 or older, according to Kaiser Family Foundation, one of the nation’s leading health care policy think tanks.
Two-thirds of seniors in a poll last month had reported already getting the shot or wanting one as soon as possible. That rate outpaced the next highest rate of confidence in the vaccines by 19 percentage points.
Liz Hamel, Kaiser’s vice president and director of its public opinion research, said those numbers indicate that those most at risk of getting the coronavirus, and most vulnerable to its effects, are the most eager to be vaccinated. They tend to believe it will prevent them or others from getting sick, which Kaiser has found to be the most convincing argument for getting vaccinated, she added.
Those who exhibit a greater unwillingness to get the vaccine worry chiefly about its “newness” and the speed with which it was developed, as well as uncertainty about its long-term effects, Hamel noted.
It Isn’t ‘Too New’
As far as concerns about the vaccine being developed too quickly, Dr. Nicole Iovine, UF Health’s chief epidemiologist, said earlier this month in a news release that “all the steps that are necessary to bring any vaccine to the public have been followed for the COVID-19 vaccines.
“No steps were skipped,” she said.
That includes conducting studies, reviewing data analyses, oversight by government agencies, and following up with vaccine-study participants. In his webinar, Lauzardo reiterated that point as he discussed Operation Warp Speed.
“Nothing changed with the science. What they did is they got rid of a lot of the government bureaucracy, a lot of the financing problems,” he said. “And so again I’ll tell you that the science is solid and I was so confident in it and so confident in that process that I couldn’t wait to get the vaccine when I became eligible to get the vaccine, so this is an important thing for us to move forward.”
Lauzardo framed the vaccines’ effectiveness in plain terms.
“What’s really important to remember is that with every one of these vaccines … nobody who got the vaccine died,” he said.
“If we’re vaccinated, the chance of you dying from COVID, based on what we know right now, goes to zero.”
Patients’ DNA Isn’t Affected
Iovine said she hears people wondering if the vaccine will “interfere with or become part of their DNA,” or possibly be passed on to future generations, or affect their fertility.
The short answer to all of those is no.
“I explain that our DNA is kept in a special compartment within our cells, which prevents anything from the outer part of the cell from entering when it shouldn’t,” she said.
“The messenger RNA, or mRNA, in the vaccine cannot gain access at all to our DNA and cannot be passed on to a future generation or affect our fertility. The mRNA in the vaccine stays in our cells only long enough for the spike protein to be made.”
Side Effects Often Indicate Protection
Beyond concerns about potential DNA or genetic damage, Harvard Medical School, for one, notes that other side effects actually can mirror the effects of the virus itself.
Some of those conditions include painful, swollen lymph nodes in the vaccinated arm, fatigue, headache, nausea and fever or chills. But, Harvard says in a media release, “A side effect or reaction isn’t necessarily all bad, by the way; it may indicate that the body is building protection against the virus.”
Iovine pointed out that drugmakers continue to monitor those who have received their shots. “The COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to be very safe, and the number of serious adverse events are similar to that of other, more familiar vaccines, such as the flu vaccine,” she said.
And if you do develop some of the conditions described by Harvard’s doctors, the reactions can be treated with over-the-counter medications like Tylenol, Advil, Motrin, or Aleve. “The thing to remember is these side effects are all signs that your immune system is working as it should. When your immune system is working hard to mount a response against an infection or a vaccine, it can trigger all these symptoms. Even though it can be uncomfortable, be assured that these are normal reactions,” Harvard’s staff said.
Meanwhile, UF Health reports that none of the roughly 3,000 people vaccinated at its hospitals in The Villages and Leesburg have been admitted for follow-up complications related to a vaccine.
Are All Vaccines the Same?
Earlier this month Johnson & Johnson announced it was seeking emergency-use approval for its vaccine from the Food and Drug Administration, joining Moderna and Pfizer. Yet the newest version is not expected to come online until next month.
Cindy Prins, a UF Health infectious disease epidemiologist who teaches at UF’s medical school, pointed out in a news release that Johnson & Johnson’s entry has a couple of advantages over its competitors.
For one thing, it’s a single-dose vaccine. “Any time you need to bring someone back for a second dose, that can create complications of getting folks scheduled, getting them there. It is nice to have a single-dose vaccine. One and done.”
Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine also is more stable because it relies on DNA instead of mRNA. That means it does not require extreme cold for storage and can be kept for months, instead of just days, if not hours.
Still, Prins said, “The best vaccine is the one that you can get in your arm now.”
“I wouldn’t hold out for one vaccine versus another. I know that some people are looking to do that. But what’s critical right now is to get immunized. In the time that people may wait thinking they might have a preference, they could potentially get infected with COVID-19. These are all really good vaccines, and there’s value in getting any one of them.”
Vaccines Are ‘Not the Viruses’
Prins also said COVID-19 vaccines are “absolutely not” a live-virus version of treatment.
“These are small pieces of the viruses, not the viruses themselves,” Prins said.
“You cannot get the coronavirus through a vaccination, and you can’t be infected with the adenovirus, either. If you get side effects, it’s because your immune system is doing its job by reacting to something foreign, which in this case is just the spike protein.”
Kaiser notes that one common concern found in its surveys is that the vaccine involves injecting recipients with a “live” coronavirus — similar to what happens with vaccines for measles or rubella. Eight percent of people believe this and another 11 percent have heard it, but are not sure if it’s true.
Some people worry about this because over the historic use of vaccines a live-virus version can sometimes actually cause the disease it seeks to prevent, or create a mutation that cannot be treated, according to the College of Physicians of Philadelphia.
Prins was speaking about Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, but according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines also do not use live virus.
Recovered Patients Should Vaccinate
Should someone who had COVID-19 still get the vaccine? In a word, Dr. Iovine said, yes.
“The vaccines generate a strong immune response against a key protein the virus needs to cause infection,” she said.
“These are called neutralizing antibodies. In contrast, natural infection triggers an immune response against many parts of the virus, some of which would not protect against (a future) infection.”
The Mayo Clinic agrees.
On its website, the clinic maintains, “Getting COVID-19 might offer some natural protection or immunity from reinfection with the virus that causes COVID-19. But it’s not clear how long this protection lasts.”
Distancing and Masking After Vaccination
Iovine and Lauzardo insisted that current steps to fight the spread of COVID will have to be retained for the time being.
“It is very important to continue to wear a mask, practice physical distancing, avoid large gatherings and keep your hands clean even after getting the COVID-19 vaccine,” Iovine said.
“The problem is that we don’t yet know if vaccinated persons can still spread the virus to other people. It is possible it could still be in your nasal passages and be spread to others.”
Dr. Vinay Prasad, a professor and the University of California-San Francisco medical school, admitted masks “were a reasonable public health measure to incorporate.”
But studies of both Pfizer and Moderna indicate that someone who gets vaccinated and remains asymptomatic after two weeks has a 99.9 percent chance of not getting COVID.
It is “reasonable to tell someone that if they are asymptomatic 14 days after the second vaccine, they are highly unlikely to get COVID-19, and also less likely to spread the virus — both by having less severe disease, less asymptomatic carriage, clearing virus faster, stronger antibody responses, and fewer symptomatic cases,” Prasad recently wrote for MedPageToday.com.
Don’t Let Variants Get in Way
Lauzardo said the jury still is out on other strains of COVID that may be evolving. But that doesn’t render the vaccine obsolete.
“That’s an important issue for us to pay attention to, but right now, we’ve not seen enough evidence to say that these vaccines are not going to work,” he said.
Other experts support that, and say drugmakers will tweak the doses to attack new strains, if necessary.
“So far,” the CDC says, “studies suggest that antibodies generated through vaccination with currently authorized vaccines recognize these variants. This is being closely investigated and more studies are underway.”
The Associated Press contributed. Staff Writer Bill Thompson can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5228, or william.thompson@thevillagesmedia.com.
