Experts: Get vaccines in spite of side effects

It’s one of those health questions that your computer finishes before you can type the whole thing: Which COVID vaccine has the least side effects? Doctors and community leaders alike will quickly say to take whichever vaccine is on hand. The side effects are your body’s way of telling you, “Hey, it’s working.” And based on patients’ ages, which vaccine is given, whether or not the patient already had COVID, and other factors, the side effects can vary. For those who wonder what they should be ready for, health officials in the U.S. and Europe have answers. The Food and Drug Administration in December reported higher rates of side effects in Moderna vaccine recipients compared to Pfizer in numerous ways: Muscle pain (59.6% of Moderna patients studied vs. 38.3% for Pfizer), joint pain (44.8% to 23.6%) and chills (43.4% to 31.9%) saw the broadest divides, with differences also noted in reactions at the injection site, fatigue and headaches. And numbers for Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which require two doses, typically were higher for the second dose than the first. The European Medicines Agency reported similar trends, although with less extreme differences.
Do the side effects beat the real thing? Yes.
“The effectiveness of the vaccine reduces the risk of dying from COVID or being hospitalized from COVID so much that it absolutely outweighs the risk of side effects,” said Dr. Jeffrey Lowenkron, chief medical officer at The Villages Health. “And because of that, the vaccine would be recommended for virtually everybody.
“... The main thing people will report, that I’ve heard of, is arm pain. Some have a few more aches/pains, some have almost a flu-like illness with a little fever, a little chills, but it typically doesn’t last more than a day, or at most two or three days.”
Seniors might not feel the side effects as much, said Dr. Sanford Zelnick, director of the Sumter County Department of Health.
“In the elder population, it’s less pronounced. They may feel a little bit fatigued — not that day — usually the next day, the day after, they get a little bit of fatigue, a little bit of headache, but in 24 hours it will abate and they’ll be fine the next day,” he told the Sumter County Board of Commissioners last week.
That is no reason to skip a dose, he said, strongly encouraging all residents to complete their vaccination series.
Gary and Kathy Weber, of the Village of Creekside, got their second doses of the Moderna vaccine on Monday at Wildwood Community Center. The couple reported only minor side effects their first time.
“I think everybody should get the shot. That’s how you get the whole country immunized,” Gary said while the couple waited to see if they would have any immediate side effects.
The Webers have continued to eat at restaurants where outdoor seating is available, they said. They also visit the squares, wearing masks and remaining conscious of social distancing by staying in their golf cart while listening to musicians perform. And they look forward to traveling again.
Those who worry about being sidelined by side effects can weigh their options by talking it out with your personal physician is one option, said Dr. Nicole M. Iovine of the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital system.
“If you’re concerned about being bogged down with side effects, imagine what happened if you got COVID,” she said. “That’s why people should not delay it.”
All three vaccines show hospitalization and mortality rates near zero in those who contract coronavirus after being vaccinated. That, doctors say, is more important than which has fewer side effects now or fewer total coronavirus cases later.
“We know some people who were vaccinated did in fact contract the virus — but none got sick enough to require hospitalization and certainly did not die,” Iovine said. “The efficacy numbers are important numbers, but that doesn’t tell the whole story.”
When those common adverse reactions arise, they can be treated with over-the-counter medications such as acetaminophen (Tylenol), Iovine said in a release.
“Even though it can be uncomfortable, be assured that these are normal reactions,” she said.
Patients who caught COVID-19 before getting the vaccine also frequently see side effects from their first dose, with 68.8% reporting fatigue, headache, chills, fever or muscle/joint pains, according to a study by Mount Sinai New York’s medical school.
“Some are saying if you have really vigorous side effects, you’re having a much better immune response, so for those who had COVID they should (likely see it as positive) if they don’t feel well,” Lowenkron said. “… It’s recommended to get the vaccine if you’ve had COVID.”
Another area bearing continued study: Whether COVID “long-haulers,” or those who have had lengthy and/or severe battles with the disease, have seen improvement after receiving the vaccine.
“There’s a significant number of people who actually feel better after getting the vaccine, and that was not expected at all,” Iovine said. “Some patients have been very clear that after their vaccines, a couple of weeks later, they said they started to feel better. There’s a lot we need to study.”
The vaccine is recommended to bolster the antibodies that COVID patients develop when they recover.
The virus has hit close to home, figuratively, for David Higgins, of the Village of Duval, who has two brothers out of state who caught the disease. One of them continues to fight its after-effects. Higgins got his second dose of the Moderna vaccine Monday and reported no ill effects from his first dose. He and his wife remain active in the community while taking precautions including social distancing and mask wearing.
“More people need their shots,” he said.
