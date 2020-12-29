Experts: Be diligent as COVID cases surge

Experts are calling for renewed diligence as cases of COVID-19 continue to spike, and the chief medical officer of The Villages Health is warning that “local COVID hospitalizations are at the highest they have been and rising.” Florida reported on Monday 8,198 new cases, including 236 new cases in the tri-county area. Nearly 1.3 million Floridians have been infected since the pandemic began earlier this year, at least 21,307 of whom have died. “Cases locally are occurring at an increased rate compared to a month ago,” said Dr. Jeff Lowenkron, chief medical officer of The Villages Health (read his full advisory on page A12). “TVH has seen an increase in positive test numbers in our test sites as well as among our staff.”
In Sumter County, the rate of tests yielding a positive result was 15% on Monday compared to 11% statewide.
UF Health Leesburg Hospital was treating 64 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, and UF Health The Villages Hospital had 47. That is more than four times the number in the week before Thanksgiving.
In terms of a vaccine, Lowenkron said “the plan is to distribute it as rapidly as possible” once it becomes available, but that could yet be months from now.
UF Health Central Florida had given out 500 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to health care workers at its two local hospitals as of Monday, and it received 1,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine last week.
At the same time, four treatments for the virus are in use for the sickest of the sick — COVID-19 convalescent plasma, remdesivir in combination with baricitinib, bamlanivimab, and casirivimab and imdevimab.
COVID-19 patients at UF Health The Villages and UF Health Leesburg hospitals have been treated with remdesivir, and some outpatients have been given bamlanivimab, a monoclonal antibody therapy.
UF Health hospitals also treat some patients with an antibody cocktail by Regeneron, officials said.
“To begin vaccinating Tier 1 staff at UF Health Central Florida is an extremely exciting development at a time when we are seeing cases rise,” said Don Henderson, CEO of UF Health Central Florida. “We are grateful for the ongoing support from the teams at UF Health Jacksonville and UF Health Shands in Gainesville, without whom this rapid vaccine deployment would not be possible.”
Florida’s seniors will soon be a vaccine priority, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced during a visit to The Villages on Dec. 22. He has signed an executive order adding residents 65 and older to the first phase of the rollout as supplies allow.
While Sumter and Lake counties have yet to announce vaccine plans, Marion County has begun the process.
Marion County residents age 65 and older can now sign up for a vaccine at tinyurl.com/y98cxp6s. Those without computer access can call the Marion County COVID-19 hotline at 352-644-2590 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The Moderna vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Officials are asking residents to be patient as county health departments roll out vaccination plans for the more than 4 million Floridians who are 65 and older.
The vaccine is not expected to be available to the general population until late spring.
In the meantime, Lowenkron continues to remind residents that everyone can help by taking the following actions:
• People should not attend in-person events if they are sick
• Social distancing of at least 6 feet is important
• Consistent mask wearing is advised
• Frequent handwashing, avoid shaking hands and minimize hand-to-face contact
• Cover your nose and mouth when sneezing and coughing, then wash your hands
• Avoid interactions that last 15 minutes and are within 6 feet of others, especially without masks.
Specialty Editor Mackenzie Raetz
