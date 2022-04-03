Expensive fuel effects local businesses

The rising cost of fuel is causing businesses to rethink their operations.
Local merchants are adding temporary surcharges for deliveries and changing how their rounds are made. Online delivery platforms such as DoorDash and Instacart also are implementing temporary gas surcharges to help their drivers counter the rising gas prices.
"It depends on the nature of the business — how important to the particular business is gasoline?" said Sean Snaith, director of the institute of economic forecasting at the University of Central Florida. "If you're a small landscaping business and buy gasoline every day for motors or vehicles, or travel from site to site, that is going to have a disproportionate affect on businesses like that as opposed to a storefront specialty retailer.”
During the second week of March, gas prices were an average of $4.40 per gallon in The Villages area. They temporarily dropped below $4, then rose above that mark again.
Edible Arrangements, which has a location in Southern Trace Plaza, delivers its creative, sweet treats throughout The Villages area and beyond.
The store made some changes to deliveries because of the gas issue, but is not reducing staff.
"We don't want to cut back help, because that hurts us too,” said Becky Pilipow, one of the owners of Edible Arrangements in The Villages.
Staff stopped delivering to several ZIP codes in the Belleview area.
"It kind of hurts us to go far out right now,” said Rachelle Neck, one of the owners.
The location also is dealing with extra delivery fees and charges for food and supplies coming in as a result of other businesses being hurt by the rising gas prices.
"We're getting charged left and right," Neck said. "Our costs of goods have gone up tremendously because of gas prices, and we're having to (meet) those costs too.”
Gas prices have been increasing steadily for the past several months, with the Ukraine and Russia conflict among the reasons. Other economic problems the country is facing — including inflation, high energy prices, supply chain issues and labor shortages — can be traced back to policies implemented during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Snaith said.
Workman Transportation is affected by rising gas prices as the company offers airport shuttle services out of Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood town squares to and from Orlando International Airport. The business also offers private shuttles, private and group charters, day trips throughout Florida and multi-day trips to areas across the country.
Linda Workman, one of the owners of Workman Transportation, plans to keep the cost of transportation services the same but will be adding a fuel surcharge for private shuttles depending on gas prices.
Businesses that deliver food also are making changes.
DoorDash, an online company that delivers takeout meals from restaurants, began a Gas Rewards program on March 15.
DoorDash drivers are eligible for 10% cash back on gas purchases when using DasherDirect, a business debit card for drivers, according to a news release.
Also through the program, a weekly gas bonus is available for drivers who make the most deliveries.
Instacart, a grocery delivery and pickup service, also made a few changes in relation to gas prices. The company added a temporary surcharge of 40 cents per order for the next month.
"In a time of increased fuel costs across North America, we know that every cent counts, and we're hopeful this temporary fuel assistance will help offset some of the near-term challenges that shoppers are facing,” said Tom Maguire, vice president of operations and care at Instacart, in a press release.
Instacart also has options for shoppers to get cash back through an app.
Snaith expects gas prices to decrease, especially going into the summer and fall months.
"It could waver a little bit," he said.
Jeff Osterman, owner of Plantation Flower Designs & Gifts in Southern Trace Plaza, said he won't change the delivery fees for flower arrangements unless something drastic happens.
"Unless I know it's going to be long term, and it's really going to go up,” he said.
Gas prices have fluctuated before, and Osterman said he never has made changes based on them.
"I don't tend to panic that much about that,” he said.
Staff Writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
