Every day is Earth Day around The Villages

As the boundaries of The Villages move farther south, its number of natural oases has increased.
As today marks the observance of Earth Day, Villagers may celebrate the occasion by appreciating the outdoor wonders in their backyard.
The community’s focus on nature was enhanced with its southward expansion, and the result is there’s more to see.
It’s evident from the oak ham-mocks surrounding Hogeye Preserve, where wading birds are a common sight along the pathways, and the nature trail that winds around a second-magnitude spring.
Florida’s outdoor spaces are part of the fabric that makes up the state because of the natural beauty they offer, said Jeanna Mastrodicasa, UF/IFAS associate vice president of operations.
Growth in new outdoor spaces was what impressed her the most about The Villages when she visited the community for the first time.
“To me, it makes it a more attractive place to be,” Mastrodicasa said.
A Neighborhood Built Around a Spring
When the Village of Fenney debuted in 2017, The Villages’ boundaries extended to include a spring.
People can see the spring and surrounding wildlife for themselves as they traverse the Fenney Springs Nature Trail. Live oaks, laurel oaks and cabbage palms line the trail where robins, ibises and red-shouldered hawks congregate.
Fenney Spring has an average daily flow of 9 million gallons, according to the District Recreation and Parks Department. Its waters flow southwest to Lake Panasoffkee.
It’s a second magnitude spring — meaning it discharges water at a rate of 10 to 100 cubic feet per second, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Other second-magnitude springs in Florida include Northwest Florida tubing hot spot Ginnie Springs and popular manatee refuge Three Sisters Springs.
Stan Lavender, who leads the informal Brownwood Birders group and recently gave a presentation to the Village Birders on viewing wildlife in the southern Villages, said the Fenney trail is a key spot for viewing the pileated woodpecker. This black bird with a red crest is the largest North American woodpecker species, according to the National Audubon Society.
“The pileateds are very territorial, and this is their territory,” said Lavender, of the Village of Gilchrist. “If you go down here, you’re almost guaranteed to see them on most days.”
Outdoor Spots Offer Wetland Views
While most of The Villages’ wetlands are closed to the public, people can catch a glimpse of the birds and wildlife that inhabit them through pathways that edge up to the wetlands.
These include the 81-acre Hogeye Preserve, which Villagers can see while traversing the 2.5-mile Hogeye Preserve Pathway that begins at Cattail Recreation Area; and the 913-acre Chitty Chatty Preserve, visible from walking trails along the preserve’s western boundary in the villages of Chitty Chatty and Bradford, District Property Management Director Blair Bean said.
Chitty Chatty’s wetlands can be seen along pathways beside the Chitty Chatty, Bradford and Aviary recreation centers, Lavender said.
“It’s flat, it’s paved (and) it’s easy walking, so it’s a really nice place to be out in nature,” he said.
At Hogeye Preserve, which surrounds a water basin called Hogeye Sink, local birder Wendy Milstein recently recorded sightings of ospreys, bald eagles, Eastern meadlowlarks and brown-headed cowbirds.
Milstein, of the Village of Buttonwood, said she feels good about the presence of The Villages’ natural areas because it gives her a chance to see wildlife close to home.
“We like to see the nature and know our wildlife is safe,” she said. “I’m proud to tell people we have all this around and people are really surprised. We show them what’s around here and they get envious.”
Senior writer Michael Salerno can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5369, or michael.salerno@thevillagesmedia.com.
