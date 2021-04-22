Every day is Earth Day around The Villages

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. High 81F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.