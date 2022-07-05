Events paint the town red, white and blue

The smells of fresh kettle corn and barbecue drift through the air as the streets of Brownwood Paddock Square are illuminated with red, white and blue decorations. From patriotic tutus to tie dye overalls, the American spirit came alive at the All-American Brews & Cruise for the Fourth of July. It is just one of the many ways people living throughout The Villages and surrounding areas celebrated the holiday. The event included numerous food vendors, including fresh-squeezed lemonade, soft pretzels, shaved ice and tacos, as well as tents with merchandise. Several groups throughout The Villages including The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corp, The Villages Cheerleaders and the Prime Time Twirlers performed on the square. Dance group Aloha ‘O Ka Hula also performed, donning blue skirts with white flowers, red tops and white flower leis.
Martha McDermott and Anne Graham, both of the Village of Amelia, have been members of the group for 12 years.
“Everyone seems to enjoy the music about America and liberty,” McDermott said. “We really enjoy performing.”
For the cruise portion of the event, The Villages Classic Automobile Club brought 24 American-made antique vehicles, which it displayed with pride.
A self-proclaimed patriotic soul, Club President Will Vermilya wanted people to remember the historical significance of the Fourth of July.
“It’s more than just a day to shoot fireworks and have a barbecue,” said Vermilya, of the Village of Woodbury. “If this can remind people of our heritage and the sacrifices people made, I think it’s great.”
Vermilya, who brought his dark green 1968 Ford Mustang Convertible to the Brews & Cruise event, loves seeing the reactions on the group’s cars.
“It’s our artwork and it makes us feel really good,” he said. “It’s enjoyable to share our art and put a smile on somebody’s face.”
For Chalsi Cox, special events manager at The Villages Entertainment, seeing everyone enjoy themselves put a smile on her face.
“We have beer tasting, a car show, and a vendor selling watermelon slices,” said Cox, who estimated there were a few thousand people at the event. “ Life is good and we’re celebrating all things America.”
She hoped the event gave everyone a reason to have fun.
“I hope it shows we’re a great community and country, and that we can come together and celebrate America and how far we’ve come,” Cox said.
Despite the rain on Sunday, Wildwood’s Happy Birthday America celebration attracted thousands of of people to Millennium Park for Independence Day festivities.
The event, which included bounce houses, live music and a variety of food — from tacos to turkey legs — closed out with a patriotic firework show.
“It was a wonderful evening,” said Amanda Salazar, recreation director for Wildwood. “We had a wonderful turn out with great live music. The weather was beautiful and it was a great evening over all.”
On the north side of The Villages, around 100 guests gathered at The Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages for its annual Independence Day Celebration.
Many donned patriotic attire from red, white and blue shirts to sparkly hats.
At the entrance to the event, Linda Marcotte handed out small American flags for guests to wave.
Dressed in a blue and white striped skirt, a blue shirt with a sparkly heart-shaped American flag and a white sun hat, she greeted everyone with a smile.
Marcotte, regent for Puc Puggy Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, wanted to emphasize the importance of Independence Day.
“I hope it will help all Americans realize what a joyous occasion (the 4th of July) is,” said Marcotte, of the Village of Charlotte. “We hope all Americans realize we wouldn’t be here without veterans.”
Before beginning the ceremony, Herb Ciezadlo prepared to serve as commander for the day for Col. Phillip C. Delong Marine Corps League Detachment 1267.
Ciezadlo, of the Village of Duval, has been involved in the organization for five years.
“We’re here to honor our veterans and independents,” Ciezadlo said. “As Marines, we live it every day. We don’t just celebrate for one day, we celebrate every day.”
Following a welcome from The Veterans’ Memorial Park’s president Tom Miller, of the Village of Duval, Commander Peggy Campbell led the Veterans’ Memorial Park Honor Guard to post the colors.
Flags included those honoring the U.S. Army, US Marine Corps, US Navy, US Air Force and US Coast Guard.
After the posting of the colors, Debbie Perina, of the Village Santo Domingo, performed the national anthem.
To emphasize the meaning of Independence Day, Karen Carbonneau gave a speech about the history of the holiday as well as the Declaration of Independence.
Carbonneau, of the Village of Winifred, is the Chaplain for the Florida State National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
Perina then returned to sing “God Bless America,” followed by the Veterans’ Memorial Park Honor Guard presenting a red, white and blue wreath in front of the U.S. Veterans statue in the park.
“We want to bring everyone together with pride and honor to our country,” Ciezadlo said.
Staff writer Abby Bittner can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5334, or abby.bittner@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.