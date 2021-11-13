Event deliver a chance to kick the tires

Car enthusiasts and potential buyers can check out many of the newest automobiles on the market in one location today at the 2021 Wheels Auto Showcase.
The event, hosted by The Villages Daily Sun, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at The Villages Polo Club. The 18th annual event is free and open to the public, and 18 car dealers will display more than 150 new and used cars.
"Villagers can get up close and sit in a variety of new cars to see how they fit their personal style," said Cory Bollinger, sales and marketing manager for The Villages Daily Sun.
The Daily Sun hosts the event to connect residents looking for a new or used car with local dealers.
"It provides our readers the opportunity to visit with local dealers and check out multiple brands all in one spot," Bollinger said. "We like giving our automotive marketing partners the opportunity to be on Villages campus. Our dealers always brag about the Villagers and value the opportunity each year to bring their cars to the show."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.