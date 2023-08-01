Equine therapy grows its community reach

Just outside the self-proclaimed Horse Capital of the World, the healing power of horses is helping struggling veterans, children dealing with trauma and people with challenges.
While the horse industry is a billion-dollar business in Ocala, about 30 minutes north of The Villages, local nonprofit equine-assisted therapy groups depend on the generosity of others to continue on their missions.
“You would be surprised at how quickly expenses build up when horses are involved,” said Jenna Rovira, outreach coordinator for Marion Therapeutic Riding Association in Ocala. “It takes a few hundred dollars each month to cover just one horse’s feed, hay, and any supplements and medical needs.”
Organizations such as Marion Therapeutic Riding Association, Horses with a Mission in Groveland, S.A.D.L.E.S. Ranch in Umatilla and Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses offer many programs to The Villages and surrounding communities.
Therapeutic riding can cost between $300 and $500, depending on how many sessions someone needs, Rovira said.
MTRA, which offers its services for free, recently got a significant boost in funding thanks to a $260,000 donation it accepted Thursday from Brandon and Diannah Perry.
Brandon and Diannah, of Ocala, have made several charitable donations in the name of Brandon’s late mother, Cathy D. Perry.
“We chose 29 organizations that we knew my mother loved, or we thought she might,” Brandon said. “We gave from her trust, in her name, as a way to thank them for all they do and give them continued support.”
The funding from the Perrys will go a long way, Rovira said.
Rovira said MTRA needs new footing, which is the sandy material that makes up the riding arena floor.
If it is too hard, the horse can experience joint and hoof pain, and if it is too soft, they can experience soft tissue damage.
“We could not be more excited and grateful,” Rovira said. “This money will really help the facility and the program. We need a lot of infrastructure improvements as well as funds to cover riding and expenses.”
The donation will allow the organization to continuing helping people such as Mackenzie Robbins, 17, who started riding at MTRA when she was 6 years old. Robbins said the lessons helped with balance issues she faces because of her cerebral palsy.
The lessons were such a positive experience, she now volunteers at the facility.
Expenses are similar at Horses with a Mission in Groveland. Ten lessons would cost about $400 for riders, but it also offers its services for free.
“We receive generous donations from supporters,” said Mickey Hollis, volunteer coordinator at Horses With a Mission. “A big thing people like to do is send money in the name of sponsoring a horse. People also like to cover the cost of therapy riding lessons.”
The International Journal of Physical Therapy said equine-assisted therapy can improve balance, flexibility and muscle strength.
It also can improve the quality of life, trust, self-esteem and more for those who participate.
Angie Flynn, of the Village of Sabal Chase, is a member of the Tri-County Women Veterans and completed the Code H.O.R.S.E. therapy program at S.A.D.L.E.S. Ranch in October of 2022.
The equine therapy program focuses on helping people bond with the animals and develop trust.
Flynn, who served in the U.S. Army, said it was one of the best experiences of her life.
“I have post-traumatic stress disorder, and I was on a disaster course before the therapy,” she said. “I was living with all these anxious thoughts overcoming me.”
Flynn said the process with her therapy horse, Coffee, was a slow one, but it helped her build trust and confidence.
“First it was about just becoming friends with a large creature, learning to trust the horse and how to use hand signals to make the horse do things,” she said. “Then we worked on being close and taking care of her.”
Flynn said by the end of six weeks, she could instruct Coffee to back up or walk in a circle using finger signals.
The therapy was beneficial to Flynn, who said she would not be in as good of a place as she is now if she hadn’t had the experience.
“Being with the horse gave me the opportunity to connect directly with another being and to exchange heart rates with it,” she said. “If the horse was calm, I was calm. There was a back and forth exchange of energy we had where we could calm each other.”
Flynn said Coffee helped her feel less anxious and come back to the present moment.
“I was living in worry and fear, and now I’m more mindful and spread that to all areas of my life,” she said.
The horse therapy was so profoundly important to Flynn that after her six weeks, she became a volunteer at the ranch to be around Coffee and the other horses more often.
“I only got to do it because of the Tri-County Women Veterans. Their donation is what funded my therapy,” she said. “I encourage anyone to try horse therapy and to donate to causes like this one.”
Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses takes the animals to where they are needed.
Debbie Garcia-Bengochea, co-founder of Gentle Carousel, said they focus on miniature horses for their therapy program because their smaller size makes traveling easier.
“We visit a lot of places, and big one for use is rehabilitation facilities,” she said. “The patients really benefit from interacting with the horses, but they aren’t in a physical condition to travel. So, we go to them.”
Gentle Carousel houses more than 20 horses at its Ocala farm.
Garcia-Bengochea said the mini horses provide all the same therapeutic benefits as larger horses, while living a lifespan of 25 to 30 years.
The horses visit senior living communities and hospitals, along with traveling to sites of natural disasters or traumatic events, always with the goal of bringing peace and comfort to others.
“If we can make someone smile, we’ve done our job,” Garcia-Bengochea said.
Senior writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
