Epic changes coming to Old Mill Playhouse

A family-owned company with nearly 80 years of experience in the movie industry is moving into The Villages.
Epic Theatres will take over operations at Old Mill Playhouse at Lake Sumter Landing on Nov. 1.
The opportunity to move into The Villages was something Epic couldn’t pass up, said vice president Weegee DeMarsh.
“We are very excited to be coming to The Villages,” he said. “I have family that lives there, so I visit quite often. It’s such a unique place. We know it’s a very active community and Lake Sumter Landing is a popular location with all the shops and restaurants. We can’t wait to get in there.”
The DeMarsh family has been in the movie business since the 1940s, but its origins are far from the glitz and glamor of Hollywood.
Weegee’s great-grandfather and grandfather opened what is believed to be the first drive-in movie theater in Western Pennsylvania shortly after the end of World War II when they plowed over their cornfield in Grove City and projected movies onto the side of their barn, DeMarsh said.
By the 1970s, the company grew into a large regional chain in Pennsylvania.
When his grandfather retired to Florida, his father and uncle started a new chain with a theater in DeLand.
Epic currently operates 144 screens at 12 sites in Florida and North Carolina.
“Their family values and local industry knowledge will make them a great addition to The Villages,” said Ryan McCabe, executive vice president of operations for The Villages.
The Villages currently has no plans to reopen the Barnstorm Theater at Brownwood, McCabe said.
The Villages Entertainment Box Office will move back to the Lake Sumter Landing Sales Office.
Epic has several locations nearby including Ocala, Clermont and Mount Dora, making The Villages a perfect fit into the company’s portfolio, DeMarsh said.
“It’s a great location that’s in our existing footprint,” he said. “We already have name recognition in the area with the Epic Brand. We look forward to developing a nice synergy in The Villages.”
Old Mill Playhouse was one of the first businesses to open at Lake Sumter Landing when the community's second town center debuted in 2004.
Epic anticipates a smooth transition when it takes over on Nov. 1, DeMarsh said.
“The theater is very well maintained,” he said. “We love the theming; it’s something you don’t see a lot of these days. We don’t anticipate doing anything drastic.”
Lazy Mac’s Taco Shack and entertainment including the comedy club Lazy Mac’s Laughs at Old Mill Playhouse will close Oct. 1.
“We intend to convert that into a more traditional lobby and concessions,” DeMarsh said. “Our primary focus is showing movies and selling refreshments.”
Regular customers at Old Mill will see some new menu items at concessions stands, DeMarsh said.
Epic will bring its popular Flashback Cinema program to Old Mill, DeMarsh said, which features classic movies ranging from popular Alfred Hitchcock films to big hits from the 1980s and 90s.
Recent or upcoming selections in the program which is offered on Wednesdays include “The Goonies,” “The Terminator,” “Beetlejuice,” and “The Shining.”
“We look for opportunities to run some different content programs,” DeMarsh said. “We want to make available a product people want to watch, so we’re always looking for ways to meet demand in that area.”
Showing movies has been a challenge in recent years after the COVID-19 pandemic, but DeMarsh said the industry has enjoyed a summer resurgence of theaters boosted by summer blockbusters like Barbie and Oppenheimer.
“This year has been very encouraging,” he said. “If you look at totals on a picture-by-picture basis, business has been fantastic this year. We’re still waiting for the quantity of product to return to pre-COVID levels. But our circuit in particular benefits from a strong Florida economy.”
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.