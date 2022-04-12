Entrepreneurs bring new concepts here

The Villages is a great place for small businesses to grow. Several businesses opened locations for the first time in the area within the last year, and more new businesses are coming to meet the ever-growing consumer demand. The vitality of the community is a big driver for businesses when deciding to come here, said Scott Renick, vice president of commercial development for The Villages. “The Villages has a very active and engaged customer base for them to serve,” he said. Flip Flop Shops, a shoe store in Spanish Springs, set record sales for its chain since opening in April 2021. Opening his first Flip Flop Shops location here was crucial to his success, said Ray Bailey, one of the store’s owners. “We exceeded my sales estimates quite a bit, so it was a great decision,” he said.
Sales of the store’s casual, high-quality footwear were 30% higher than what Bailey expected for his first year of business.
Bailey chose The Villages as a business location because of the demographics.
“I think it’s the perfect place in all of Florida to sell the product,” he said.
Now, Bailey and his partners are thinking about opening a second store because of demand in the community’s Southern region.
“It’s an emerging market down there,” Bailey said. “I think that’s a prime location.”
Lalalu, a women’s clothing, accessories, jewelry and gift store, also opened its first location last year in Lake Sumter Landing.
Owner Mimi Albright and her husband traveled around Florida for a couple summers and visited The Villages. She ended up falling in love with the community and didn’t want to leave.
Albright already had a few other stores of different names and concepts in the state, and figured The Villages was ideal for a new shop.
“I just thought it was really charming here, so I thought it would be a good spot for a shop,” she said. “Because of the little town squares it attracts a number of people in a consolidated area that is just conducive for boutique business.”
The Villages offers new and existing businesses opportunities not available in other communities, plus high-quality commercial property management services, Renick said.
“There’s the convenience of locating a short golf cart ride from the customers’ homes amid a mix of complementary business uses that create cross-shopping opportunities,” he said. “The Commercial Property Management team also works diligently to ensure that all our properties are maintained to a very high standard, which enhances the shopping experience in The Villages.”
Meredith Cheshire opened her first Faeve Plant Therapies location last year at Lake Sumter Landing. She specializes in evidence-based plant therapy and aromatherapy and offers essential oils, bath salts, vitamins and more.
The Villages is familiar to Cheshire since she and her ex-husband, Christopher Cheshire, established Mulberry Integrative Medicine 16 years ago and operate it out of Lake Sumter Landing. Christopher, the clinic’s medical director, is a business partner at Faeve Plant Therapies.
“We originally thought that some cute towns would be great for Faeve, but then we realized we wanted to be home,” Meredith said. “We knew the community and their needs much better. When the space we always thought we wanted came up for rent, it was a no-brainer to open another business here.”
Now Meredith is focused on sharing important information with local residents about essential oils and other plant-based benefits.
“From being here in another capacity, we understood how the members of this community like to be on the cutting edge of new information,” Meredith said. “Our first job here at the store is to educate and fact check a lot of information on natural and plant medicine that comes to many via the Internet. That’s our favorite thing to do at the shop — educate.”
Customer demand explains why Atlanta-based Reveille Cafe, a breakfast and lunch restaurant, picked The Villages for one of its new locations. It opens soon at Magnolia Plaza.
“We know that it’s a busy area; it’s growing,” said Rebecca LeDuc, managing partner for Reveille Cafe. “The growth here is tremendous. The new area of The Villages is particularly what we were thinking about because of the growth, and we’re excited to bring the Atlanta-based concept to The Villages.”
LeDuc wants to provide residents with an alternative dining experience with the company’s first restaurant in The Villages.
“I know people enjoy breakfast, and what we offer is different from the competitors in the surrounding area,” she said.
Staff Writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
