Enrichment Academy offers resident many ways to reach a goal in the new year

With mistletoe and Christmas lights soon having their last days to shine, people are looking ahead to New Year's Eve and 2022.
The Enrichment Academy has a wide range of upcoming classes for self improvement and getting a jumpstart on a New Year's resolution.
Here are five goals you could meet through classes taking place in January. Sign up at theenrichmentacademy.org:
Plan for the New Year
For those who want to set and meet goals for the upcoming year, "New Year, New You" is a course taught by Lisa Lehman designed for that purpose. Lehman will have students charter their master plan for 2022 and teach them to take full advantage of the another full year of opportunities. This course will have two class sessions from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 13 and Jan. 20 at Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex.
Follow Artistic Aspirations
Instructor Teri Stillwaugh's class "Acrylic Painting - Creative Pots & Pavers" will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 2 at Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex.
This course will teach people how to transform terracotta flowing pots and brick pavers with festive spring designs.
She will teach at least seven techniques during this course, all with acrylic paints and all with the goal of having fun no matter someone's skill level or artistic background.
"The method I teach is called fun painting, not fine painting," Stillwaugh said.
Stillwaugh has nine classes with the Enrichment Academy and always finds great joy teaching them.
"I just love to see their faces, and they discover their talents and creativity," Stillwaugh said.
Learn About the World
After being a successful part the Speaker Series with the Enrichment Academy, David Kroese is returning in the New Year with two classes, starting with "Hidden Gems of America's National Park System" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 at Aviary Recreation Center. Kroese is a published author, an avid hiker and explorer of every single one of America's national parks, bringing firsthand knowledge on the subject.
Melanie Sarakinis, the Recreation Manager for the Enrichment Academy, is excited to have Kroese back to teach.
"The Enrichment Academy is excited to have David back in our home town to share more of his journey and knowledge of America's National Parks," Sarakinis said. "His documented adventures and picturesque photography is spectacular."
Hear New Perspectives from Speakers
Ashley Oliphant and her mother, Beth Yarbrough, did extensive research relating to the mysterious disappearance of infamous pirate Jean Laffite. Oliphant and Yarbrough, of North Carolina, are bringing their findings and published book,
"Jean Laffite Revealed: Unraveling One of America's Longest-Running Mysteries" to a presentation entitled "Two Blondes and a Buccaneer" at 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at Everglades Regional Recreation Complex as apart of the Enrichment Academy's Speaker Series.
Getting a Workout In
Students have plenty of fitness-based courses to choose from, such as Zumba Fitness (with a "twist") offered by instructor Debbie Souza. This course will put students through a rigorous but fun workout with dancing and aerobic exercises. This course is a multi-day course, held every Friday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. from Jan. 7 to Feb. 11 at Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex .
