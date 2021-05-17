Employees needed amid hiring boom

Shoppers and diners can’t walk a block without seeing hiring signs in windows at The Villages storefronts. Restaurants, retailers and service providers are roaring back with sales rising as consumers open their pocketbooks to enjoy a lifestyle after a pandemic. But these business owners and managers are having trouble finding workers, resulting in some instances of reduced operating hours or limiting customer capacity during regular hours. It’s not just happening in The Villages, either. Nearly every Florida community is facing a challenge in finding workers, said Jerry Parrish, Ph.D., chief economist at the Florida Chamber of Commerce. “We just had a discussion with lot of businesses around Florida to get a take on what’s happening,” he said. “It was unbelievable the number of businesses that responded. It seemed like every one of them is hiring but can’t find workers.”
Employee pool limited
Just pick a town square or any of the neighborhood retail centers, and shops and eateries in The Villages are competing for labor.
At Lake Sumter Landing, for instance, RJ Gator’s Florida Sea Grill & Bar advises customers it’s short-staffed and apologizes for longer-than-normal wait times. Companies hiring include Thai Ruby Restaurant, Peterbrooke Chocolatier, Hanes women’s intimates, Ancient Olive, Lime Light Boutique and others.
The situation is a mixed bag for Bryce Kelly at the Flying Biscuit Café at Sumter Landing and McAlister’s Deli at Brownwood.
“Sales are getting better,” he said. “The Villagers have been very good to us. They’ve been patient and understanding that we’re struggling and doing the best we can with the people we have.”
Not only is he having problems staffing his restaurants, but Kelly also is dealing with periodic supply chain issues. It forced him to close each store at 3 p.m. daily instead of their normal 9 p.m.
“Everybody is experiencing supply chain issues,” he said. “The company that makes the cups for McAlister’s ran out of rosin for the 32-ounce cups with our logo on them. We’re having issues with bread and meats; just not having enough supplies.”
Ever since he reopened during the pandemic, Kelly and his manager experienced a range of problems with hiring workers.
“It’s getting better, but the labor situation is still the thing,” he said.
The federal government made it too easy for workers to opt out of the labor force with extended pandemic unemployment benefits, Kelly said.
“That’s what driving our problem,” he said. “They’re either not applying for jobs or they’ll apply, you interview them and they don’t show up. Our people who are still serving customers should be applauded for not gaming the system. We’ve got some good solid people here, for sure.”
National Challenge
It is unfair to require Florida business owners to compete with unemployment insurance, Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a May 12 trip to The Villages.
“I would rather give someone a bonus for going back to work,” he said.
The challenge in finding workers was a big topic during an April 13 hearing of the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Tourism, Trade & Export Promotion, with Sen. Rick Scott, R-Naples, serving as ranking member.
Florida hotel and restaurants owners are quickly regaining capacity in wake of the forced governmental lockdown during the pandemic, Carol B. Dover, president and CEO of the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association, told subcommittee members.
The problem is the pandemic unemployment benefits that the Biden administration extended in March, she said.
“Despite our ability in Florida to operate at 100% capacity, many are unable to because of a lack of staff,” she said. “Simply put, we are competing with state and federal unemployment benefits.”
Two factors complicate the industry effort to regain full employment, Dover said. One is the challenge workers face when they or family member are exposed to COVID-19 and must quarantine.
“At the beginning of the pandemic when there were no jobs, this unemployment was critical for our workers who were furloughed or laid off,” Dover said. “But now, we have the jobs, but many are unwilling to go back to work when they can obtain similar pay while at home. Some may have been hesitant to return until greater access to vaccinations were implemented. But all adults in Florida now have that access, and still we cannot hire enough staff.”
Matter of Law
Paying unemployment that exceeds a worker’s salary is wrong, Scott told the Daily Sun.
“Now small businesses across our state say that they’re having trouble finding employees because they’re competing with the enhanced unemployment benefits,” he said.
In Florida, qualified workers may receive up to $275 per week in unemployment benefits, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. Because of the pandemic, they’re eligible for the extended federal unemployment benefit of $300 through the first week of September.
After deducting federal taxes, employers would have to pay an unemployed worker almost $17 per hour to equal the weekly state and federal unemployment benefit, according to calculations. That compares with a current Florida minimum wage of $8.65 per hour that will gradually increase each year to $15 per hour by 2026. In comparison, tip workers earn $5.63 per hour this year.
Giving workers an incentive to stay home has to stop, Scott argued in an April 27 letter he sent to U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh.
“I understand that current law prohibits workers who refuse suitable work from receiving unemployment benefits,” Scott wrote. “Current law also prohibits workers from remaining on unemployment simply because benefits pay them more than what they would earn after returning to work. Despite this, I am hearing from many Florida businesses and employers that finding workers due to enhanced unemployment benefits continues to be a significant barrier to adequately staffing and reopening their operations.“
Staff Appreciation
The staffing issue is just as pronounced at Chicken Salad Chick at La Plaza Grande, said Audrey Elias, the restaurant’s co-manager.
“It’s just getting people to apply,” Elias said. “When they do and set up interview time, they either don’t show or they’re not willing work. They’re on unemployment and making more money by physically not having to work.”
The same trend is occurring throughout all segments of businesses at Spanish Springs, said Candy Coldwell, secretary-treasurer of the Spanish Springs Merchants Association.
“I’m fortunate,” said Coldwell, owner of The Kings Gallery art studio and framing shop. “I’ve got great associates. But everybody else is in the same boat. Everyone is looking for staff. The unemployment benefit was so good, why go back to work. The extended unemployment benefit really was needed at the time, but I do hope they’re going to stop it at some stage.”
The trend extends to the Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming stores that Beth Whitcomb owns and operates at Brownwood and Palm Ridge Plaza.
Sales are rising for Whitcomb’s specialty pet supplies and grooming services, in large part because of her staff of professional groomers.
“While we going through this, we’re growing,” she said. “I’m willing to staff my stores as we grow, but I can’t find the people to staff them. It would be a bigger problem if I didn’t have the core people that I have. So, I’m cross-training. I’m pulling (my groomers) from the back to staff the front of the store, and I’m paying them overtime to try to cover my store.”
Never could Whitcomb imagine a staffing challenge like the one she experienced over the past year.
“It’s been horrible,” she said. “I’ve had a revolving door of employees since January or February of last year. They quit jobs without notice. Their customer service was terrible. I had to call in senior staff to supervise them over the weekends. I’ve had people who were hired and quit within two to three weeks, and filed for unemployment. Our unemployment insurance went up because of one employee who we fired for cause. I appealed, and they still paid her.”
Some Positives
Some entrepreneurs, like Shad Finley just get creative in his quest to provide guests with the highest possible customer service.
Just as Whitcomb, Finley relies on a core group of employees who support the Culver’s Restaurant he owns at Southern Trace Plaza.
“I’m fortunate that I have a dedicated staff that is helping us provide the best customer service to our guests,” he said. “But it’s a struggle finding help out there, for sure, with unemployment benefits getting extended.”
Since Culver’s reopened, Finley periodically ceased dine-in services. For one, he wanted to lessen the possibility of COVID-19 exposure to either guests or his staff. He’s since reopened the dining room.
“We took extra precautions to the point where it dropped us to our knees to lock the door,” he said. “When you boil it all down to it, we’re talking about a hamburger. People’s health and safety is much more important than a double-deluxe burger and two-scoop turtle sundae.”
Then came some unexpected help.
When they learned of Finley’s challenges, his mother, Shirley Walleser, and nephew, Gabe Finley, offered to help.
“My 14-year-old nephew is running the drive-through,” Finley said. “He just collected his first paycheck, and he’s loving it. My mom is making coleslaw. So, it’s all hands on deck, and the guests notice it. Our team members are really happy with the tips that pile up from guests thanking us for their favorite burger or cod-filet sandwich. That’s the positive.”
Eliminate the Option
The statewide impact of the pandemic on the workforce is staggering, Parrish said.
Florida lost nearly 1.2 million jobs, or about 13% of the total state workforce population, during the pandemic’s trough in April 2020, according to data provided by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. Since then, the state regained about 750,700 employees.
While employers are ready hire, the number of job applications in Florida has decreased, according data tracked by ICIMS, a rapidly growing cloud-recruiting technology company. Its researchers concluded that job openings were up by 22% during the first quarter this year and new hires grew almost as fast at 18%. But the number of job applications decreased by 23%.
“They’re offering interviews and jobs,” Parrish said. “But a lot of people just don’t show for the interview. Or the company will make a job offer to come in a Monday, and the applicant doesn’t show.”
One segment of Florida economy takes the brunt of that hit, too, Parrish said.
“It especially hurts Florida small businesses,” he said. “What’s happening now, employees have a lot of power in the market with so many people looking for work. Before, you would see people changing jobs for a 25-cent raise. Certainly, if you’re tired of your job, another offers a little bit more, well that’s always been happening. But right now, so many businesses are looking for employees, and you can find a job on a phone in 15 minutes.”
What concerns Parrish and others at the Chamber of Commerce is the impact on working women.
“Some of those folks left the workforce to take care of kids, and a lot of them were women,” he said. “We’re thinking it’s 70% to 80% of the jobs lost.”
That’s one of many reason why the chamber opposes any further extension of the federal pandemic unemployment benefits.
“If that is not extended, you’ll be seeing more people showing up for interviews and work,” he said. “When there isn’t an option to make as much money at home than work, then those people will return to the workforce.”
