Elections offices getting ballots ready for August

With political candidates now locked into their respective races, campaigning and voting during the Aug. 23 primary election may seem like the next steps. However, there is more being done behind-the-scenes. Local election supervisors are diligently at work to design, proofread and produce ballots, as well as continue to reinforce that Florida’s election process is secure. “There’s a lot of moving parts in the election process that the voters don’t get to see,” said Bill Keen, Sumter elections supervisor. “It’s just a lot of steps that take place to get that ballot finished and completed and prepared for their election.” Once qualifying for office closed June 17, the scramble was on. Each county has to produce an array of different ballots, because people will vote on different races depending on who resides in each race’s respective boundaries.
Election supervisors also had to wait for an official qualifying document from the state on races such as the gubernatorial, senatorial and congressional races. Military and overseas ballots must go out around the beginning of July, so supervisors only have about two weeks.
During that period, staff must put all candidate information on the ballots. They must also consider factors like font size and ballot layout requirements.
“You can’t just go in there and make the ballot any way you want,” Keen said. “It has to meet all the statutory requirements as well.”
Then there’s the proofreading process. While elections offices’ have slightly different methods, they all have two things in common: They are very thorough, and they take it very seriously.
“We can’t be wrong with anything we produce,” said Wesley Wilcox, Marion County elections supervisor and Florida Supervisors of Elections association president.
Ballots go through hours and hours of painstaking review before they ever go out to be printed, Keen said.
There’s also a security element to it.
“As security applies to the ballot itself, it’s a matter of going over it multiple times to make sure we don’t have any mistakes on it,” said Alan Hays, Lake County elections supervisor.
Security is wrapped around the ballot creation process, although there are some aspects officials can’t talk about.
“The more of our security information is out there, that’s just more items criminals can dissect and figure out ways around our protocols,” Keen said. “At the end of the day you want as little of that information out as you can.”
However, Keen’s office meets weekly to discuss security measures, and his office tracks every ballot.
Overall, election supervisors continue to tout election integrity. Wilcox has said tools developed over the past few years continue to make elections in Florida more secure, and each supervisor is proud of security measures in place.
Tri-county election officials say they aren’t overly concerned about a paper shortage, because they’ve already have their paper for ballots or have assurances from their respective suppliers.
Once the Lake County ballots are printed, Hays said his office inventories every ballot. They know how many they have, how many of each style they have, and how many are assigned to each precinct.
“It’s a very detailed accounting process similar to that a bank would go through in checking out a bank teller at the end of the day,” Hays said.
Once the overseas ballots are printed and mailed, supervisors switch to domestic vote-by-mail ballots, which will go out later in July. Thus far, about 160,000 tri-county voters have requested vote-by-mail ballots.
Only voters who have requested vote-by-mail primary ballots by Aug. 13 will receive them.
“Furthermore, the entire vote-by-mail build process for Marion County is handled in house,” Wilcox said.
When the ballots are returned, they are immediately taken to a secure storage area. They will be under 24/7 surveillance and won’t leave the room until the canvassing board arrives and it’s time for them to be opened.
Specialty Editor Leah Schwarting
