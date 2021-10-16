Education News: Enrichment Academy Learning Italian

Italy has a thriving culture and people who speak a romantic language — something you can learn more about here in The Villages.
Enrichment Academy Instructor Gianna Ragona-Suarez is teaching Villagers Italian at multiple recreation centers this fall/winter semester.
Italian: Beginners Conversational, has six class sessions over six weeks, and students will learn the basics of Italian pronunciation, expressions, and conversation necessary for traveling to Italy.
These includes phrases related to ordering food, greetings, asking for restrooms, making phone calls, times and numbers.
Students recite and openly attempt conversation in Italian, with Ragona-Suarez’s expert ear listening for errors.
Ragona-Suarez has in-depth knowledge of Italy, as both of her parents are Italian and she grew up in Rome from 1959 to 1964.
She later worked as a fashion designer in the United States and Italy, traveling to fashion shows across the world for 18 years.
Ragona-Suarez went back to Italy many times, whether for work, to take a trip with her children or to visit family in Rome.
Ragona-Suarez stressed that learning the basics of a language is worthwhile for people traveling to foreign countries.
“If you travel, you’ll find out that people really appreciate even just a few words,” Ragona-Suarez said.
She has taught for three years in The Villages with the Enrichment Academy, bringing her firsthand knowledge to residents.
She tells the many stories she has from living in Italy throughout her lectures and lessons.
“I really want them to learn the language, as well as the culture behind it,” Ragona-Suarez said.
She helps students with pronunciation and inflections in the language, as Italian is much different from modern English.
“English and German is spoken from the back of your mouth, while Italian is spoken from the front,” Ragona-Suarez said.
She finds the unique student population in The Village to be a pleasure to work with.
“That is the thing with this age group — they are very eager and open to learning,” Ragona-Suarez said.
Ragona-Suarez said many of her students are frequent travelers who want to learn the language of the country they visit so much.
Her next beginner class will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 at Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex and will take place on Mondays through Dec. 20.
Ragona-Suarez also offers Italian Conversational II for people who want to go beyond the basics.
To learn more about classes and how to sign up, visit theenrichmentacademy.org.
Staff writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com.
