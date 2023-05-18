Ednas’ on the Green plans expanded dining

Creativity brought residents the concept of Ednas’ on the Green in the Village of Marsh Bend a few short years ago.
Now, residents’ consistent cravings to listen to live music and dine under the live oak trees are prompting the tranquil spot to take on a new look to better serve that demand.
Young, savvy entrepreneurs Jonathan “J.T.” Tubby and his wife, Jordan McDonough, are working on plans to enhance their quick service dining experience nestled between Cattail Recreation and the Hogeye Walking Trail.
The serene setting will remain, but the food trucks will give way to a permanent building structure that will provide more space for staff to prepare and serve food, McDonough said. Customers still will enjoy sitting at the numerous picnic tables or inside the existing bar structure.
Food service still will be available during the construction process, he said.
McDonough said the refinements are a “thank you” to all the customers for their support.
“We never dreamed in a million years that Ednas’ would be so well received as it is,” she said. “We want our Ednas’ community to know how grateful we are. It’s been an awesome ride and we’re looking forward to it continuing.”
“We’ve got an amazing core customer group that welcomed us since the day we opened,” Tubby added.
That devoted customer base ranges from biweekly guests to those who visit every month or so. To allow them more time to relax with family, friends and entertainment, future plans include adding QR code ordering, meaning customers can use their own phones to place an order right from their tables. They will then receive a text when the order is ready, he said.
Customers also can expect more of those ever-popular “pop-up” events that feature a select menu item.
The evolution is a credit to the strong customer demand that embraced a new concept in The Villages community back in August 2019 when the couple debuted the gourmet food trucks and beverage pavilion. The allure of food, music and nature mixed together has been so well received in their nearly four years in the business, McDonough said it inspired them to push themselves to improve service and products.
The future menu may have a few surprises, yet popular items such as the smash burger, grouper po’boy, Appalachian salad, flatbreads and ice cream treats are destined to stay, McDonough said.
“Our Philly cheesesteak is really popular right now,” Tubby added.
Beverages include rotating featured wines and craft beers, along with the usual popular options.
The couple told the Daily Sun they spent a lot of time in creative discussions leading up to the 2019 business launch of Ednas’ on the Green.
“It’s a step into the community that we have found to be incredibly kind, welcoming and excited — as excited as we are,” McDonough said when the business debuted. “It’s always surreal to have an opportunity to do something like this. You have to have incredible gratitude, which we do.”
The business name honors McDonough’s grandmothers — Edna “Skip” McDonough, who operated McDonough’s Market grocery store on Beaver Island, Michigan, and Edna “Lil” McGlocklin, who ran The Circle M supper club on Beaver Island, where the grandmothers met.
Daily Sun Senior Managing Editor Curt Hills
