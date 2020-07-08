Economic wins fuel talk of tax rate cut

Good news is brewing for Sumter County homeowners. This week, the county commission will consider taking the first step to cutting the property tax rate this fall. “With the county’s growth, we’re not only able to grow the revenue base, but also start to reduce the property tax rate,” said Commission Chairman Steve Printz. “And I would expect that to continue, given the continued economic success of the county.” The action would be the 14th time in the past 15 years that Sumter County homeowners have been offered a break on taxes — which remain among the lowest in the state. The exception was a bump last year that increased the annual tax bill on a home with a taxable value of $145,000 — the median value in Sumter County — by $198.
Officials said that move was needed to improve roads and meet the public safety needs for one of the nation’s fastest growing communities.
But now the economy has caught up with the population growth, Printz said.
“This fits exactly with what I said a year ago, that there would be a reset of the tax base,” he said.
The proposal would lower the millage rate from 6.7000 to 6.4309. Since 1 mill is equal to $1 in taxes per $1,000 of assessed property value, the bill on a home with a taxable value of $145,000 would drop by $39.
If the reduction is approved, Sumter County would have the ninth lowest total property tax rate in the state, according to state data. It also would rank the county lower than the total property tax that the Lake and Marion county commissions adopted last year.
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Sumter was known for having one of the highest property tax rates in the state under a district-elected county commission. That changed in 2005 after county residents voted for One Sumter, a citizens initiative in favor of at-large representation.
The commissioners elected under the One Sumter mandate immediately pared the tax rate by 19%, a trend that has continued with the exception of last year’s bump.
Commissioners will consider the current proposal tomorrow at 1 p.m. and on Friday at 10 a.m. during budget workshops at The Villages Sumter County Service Center, 7375 Powell Road.
Senior writer David R. Corder can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5241, or david.corder@thevillagesmedia.com.
