Eateries cleared to serve at full capacity

Restaurants in Florida once again can operate at full capacity. Gov. Ron DeSantis made an announcement Friday to move the state into Phase 3 of reopening, meaning restaurants can begin operating at full capacity effective immediately. There will no longer be operational limitations enforced by the state. The order also prohibits local municipalities from restricting restaurants’ reopening. Restaurants must be allowed to operate at least at 50% capacity, regardless of any local rules, according to a news release. Some restaurants in The Villages area chose to start operating at full capacity once the announcement was made. Others are welcoming the update to operations while choosing to be cautious and take things slowly with safety in mind. “Naturally we’re excited to see it, and we will continue practicing social distancing and all the steps we’ve taken,” said Fred Karimipour, president of the Fresh Made Kitchen restaurant group. “We’ll continue with those, but it’s great to try to get back to a new normal.”
Staff at the restaurants under FMK will continue to wear masks and ensure areas are clean and safe for customers.
“One hundred percent capacity does not mean we will have our guard down,” Karimipour said.
Douglas Brown, area director for FMK, thinks the announcement is good for his company and for the industry.
The restaurants under Fresh Made Kitchen — BlueFin Grill & Bar, Belle Glade Country Club, Bonifay Country Club, Chop House at Lake Sumter, Evans Prairie Country Club, Orange Blossom Hills Golf & Country Club and Scooples Ice Cream Parlor and Restaurant — have already started operating fully since the announcement.
“We’re still going to be cautious and mindful of everybody’s health including our staff because it’s honestly first and foremost our responsibility to protect our staff,” Brown said.
Other owners are opting to take things slow after the announcement.
Fiesta Grande Mexican Grill, located in Colony Plaza, began operating at about 75% Friday instead of full capacity.
The owners said they will see how things go and make the decision if capacity should be increased if it is the right choice, said Jessie Reyes, one of the restaurant’s owners.
“I think it’s good in a way, but we also have to take precautions,” Reyes said. “I don’t want to go 100% ... but I’m glad (other restaurants) are at 100%. I think that will help a lot of people.”
Staff at Cody’s Original Roadhouse also decided to move capacity up to 75% Friday, for its Brownwood and Lake Sumter Landing locations. They will keep doing business as usual and have staff still wearing masks, keeping the restaurants clean and maintaining some distancing.
“I’m going do what is safest for my staff and my guests,” said Dean Turner, director of operations for Cody’s Original Roadhouse.
Business has still done well at both restaurants even at limited capacity, Turner said. Staff at Cody’s doesn’t want to rush into going to 100% capacity and alienate customers who are more comfortable with limited capacity in restaurants, he added.
Turner does believe the decision to let restaurants operate at full capacity is a good idea especially for businesses that have struggled more at limited capacity, he said.
Ricciardi’s Italian Table isn’t going to rush into full operations, said Kathy Colorio, general manager of the restaurant.
“My concern is for the guests,” Colorio said. “We work in an elderly community where we have to be sensitive to them.”
The restaurant located in Brownwood is going to keep capacity limited. If there is a large rush of people coming in during hours of operation, the restaurant will raise capacity if need be. Before the announcement was made that restaurants could go to full capacity, if there was a rush at Ricciardi’s, customers would be put on a waiting list to maintain social distancing.
The restaurant also plans to continue following sanitation guidelines and have staff wear masks to ensure everyone remains safe.
“For the time being, we will be sensitive to the guests’ needs,” Colorio said.
DeSantis has spoken of the possibility of easing restrictions on restaurants for some time. On Sept. 10, DeSantis hosted a roundtable in Fort Myers with several restaurant owners to discuss the restaurant industry and how the pandemic has affected business. The possibility of easing the restrictions on restaurants in the state was addressed, and DeSantis said at the roundtable that he felt the restaurant restrictions were “arbitrary.”
Before Friday’s executive order, restaurants in the state were allowed to operate at a maximum 50% capacity and place tables 6 feet apart to keep people safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are saying in the state of Florida everybody has an opportunity and the right to work,” DeSantis said Friday. “Every business has the right to operate.”
Staff Writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
