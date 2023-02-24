Eastport dragon boat team ready to row

The Villages’ newest dragon boat team wasted no time trying to stand out from the pack. The Eastport Sun Dragons’ team colors are bright orange and gold, with a logo featuring a dragon wrapped around water and spitting out fire.
“We’re just trying to set ourselves apart at races and in The Villages with the bright orange,” said Gail Long, of the Village of DeSoto, one of the team’s four captains. “We’re an aggressive racing team and that’s what we’re trying to establish.”
After getting approval from the Grand Masters Dragon Boat Club, the Sun Dragons have been training on Lake Miona since January. When the new Central Lake being built at Eastport is complete, they are looking forward to getting on the water.
“We are really thrilled that The Villages is building a dragon boat facility,” said Lynn Maready, another Sun Dragons captain and head coach. “It’s supposed to be amazing.”
Construction crews continue to excavate Central Lake, which will be a focal point of Eastport.
The community’s new town center will combine elements of a traditional town square — such as shopping, dining and entertainment — with recreation and golf.
Eastport also will be home to Olympia Recreation featuring Farragut Softball Complex, a dog park and an indoor gymnasium for pickleball, basketball, volleyball, badminton and more. Golf amenities will include Belleaire executive golf course, Central Lake Driving Range and a teaching academy.
Dragon boat fans will be able to watch events from Sunset Island.
Long, Maready and fellow captains Angela Davis and Shelby Imus began planning for the Sun Dragons last fall.
“Most of us came off of other teams that just weren’t exactly what we where looking for,” said Maready, of the Village of Monarch Grove. “We realized that we could either leave the teams we where at and join different teams, or we can try and start our own — and that’s what we decided to do.”
The Sun Dragons practice three days a week — noon on Mondays, then 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. The roster stands at 18 paddlers, and they’re looking to add 12 more.
“We’re looking for very specific kinds of people,” Maready said. “We want very competitive people who love the sport, are willing to practice year-round and commit to three days a week.”
While it’s not required to have experience, the team has a checklist of five categories they look for — physical ability, coachability, attitude, rhythm and team cohesiveness.
“I think it’s really important that whoever we recruit is going to be in the same mindset as the rest of the paddlers,” said Davis, of the Village of Monarch Grove, who heads up recruiting. “We’re there to help each other along, to bring each other up.
“We all love each other. We all love to work hard — not just for ourselves, but for the team.”
It takes three tryouts to make the Sun Dragons’ roster. If someone meets the team’s criteria before getting on the water, they are invited to practice. After each individual practice, the captains evaluate each prospect.
Not only do team members have to be in unison on the boat, the Sun Dragons are a family off the water.
“We’re not just people that get together to paddle,” Maready said. “If you’re somebody that just wants to show up, paddle and leave — you’re probably not going to do well in our group because there’s definitely a social side to it.”
For each practice, the team travels about 6,000 meters on the water, which is more than 3 ½ miles.
“You are really getting out there and putting in your all,” Maready said. “To be a good dragon boater, it’s not just those couple hours a week on the water. You really have to have endurance and physical strength.”
Imus, of the Village of Monarch Grove, is in charge of conditioning. Before practice, she takes them through warmups focusing on shoulder exercises. The Sun Dragons also have team-building workouts which can include kayaking or a day of cycling. Imus said members have responded well to her conditioning plan.
“Everybody has been fantastic,” she said. “We love adding new people to our family and it’s been great. They adapted really well. They’re all fit. It’s working out to be better than we expected.”
Long suggested the Sun Dragons are primed for quick success because they are located in the southern end of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
“We’re based out in a area where it’s up and coming,” she said. “With the new lake, I think our team’s really going to be successful.”
As the newest dragon boat team, age also figures to be on the Sun Dragons’ side.
“You do age out of this sport because it’s a demanding, physical sport,” Long said. “Most of our team members are in their 50s and lower 60s. For The Villages, we are a younger team.”
The Sun Dragons will continue practicing at Lake Miona until Central Lake opens, and hope to enter their first competition this fall. Beyond continuing to build their roster, the Sun Dragons have also hit the ground running with their fundraising efforts.
In January, the Sun Dragons booked the Jess Zimmerman Band to perform at Everglades Recreation. That show sold out and they booked the band again to perform May 30 at Everglades — which also sold out.
For more information about the Sun Dragons, send an email to esdthevillages@gmail.com.
Staff writer Jean Racine can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5395, or jean.racine@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.