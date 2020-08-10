Early voting season is off and running

The ballot box is beckoning. With about a week to go until the August primary, Floridians are casting their votes. Tri-county voters have several races coming up during this month’s primary, races which will decide who moves on to the general election and, in some cases, who will take office.
For a list of the primary races taking place in Lake, Marion and Sumter counties, as well as candidate profiles, see A6. Whether you’re planning on voting early or in person on Election Day this year, here are three things to keep in mind as you prepare to cast your ballot.
Early voting is underway
Early voting currently is taking place in Lake, Marion and Sumter counties, and will continue until Aug. 15. In Lake County, early voting takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Marion County voters, early voting sites are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. In Sumter County, early voting is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For a list of nearby early voting locations in the tri-county area, see A16.
This is a closed primary
Florida is a closed primary election state. This means that, in partisan races in a primary, voters can only vote for candidates of the same party with which they are registered. On the day of the primary, Aug. 18, polling precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the tri-county area. On Election Day, voters must cast their ballots at their assigned precincts.
Vote-by-mail ballots have a return deadline
Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by the supervisor of elections office no later than 7 p.m. Aug. 18 to be counted. Instructions on how voters should fill out the vote-by-mail ballot should be included with the ballot. Ballots can be mailed or returned at secure drop boxes at locations such as supervisor of elections offices. For drop box locations in your county, contact your local elections office.
