Early Voting Drawing to a Close in Florida

As Alan Blecker walks out of The Villages Sumter County Service Center, he’s already wearing his “I Voted Early” sticker.
“I want people to know I voted, and maybe that will trigger them to vote,” he said.
Right now, there are still people who need that encouragement. Although Sumter County currently has the No. 1 voter turnout rate in Florida, some Central Florida elections supervisors have expressed concerns about low turnout.
Blecker, who lives at the Lofts at Brownwood and voted Wednesday, is one of thousands who took advantage of early voting, which ends today in the tri-county area.
By the end of the day Thursday, the overall state turnout rate was about 26.6%. In the tri-county area, Sumter County had about a 52.6% turnout rate, Lake had about 25.1%, and Marion was at about 25.3%.
