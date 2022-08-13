Early voting begins today in Sumter and Lake Counties

All Marion and Sumter county voters can vote early in person starting today. Lake County began its early voting period Thursday. Early voting is a popular choice in Florida. "Convenience is the priority reason, but convenience takes a variety of forms," said Aubrey Jewett, assistant director of the school of politics, security and international affairs at the University of Central Florida. You can vote when it suits you, or you can vote-by-mail at home. As of Friday morning, about 1.1 million Floridians had turned in mail ballots or voted in person. Below are a few tips for voting early.
1. You have choices. You don't need an excuse to get a vote-by-mail ballot, and there are multiple early voting sites open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Lake and Marion counties and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Sumter County. Local early voting goes through Aug. 20. Voters aren't limited to their assigned precincts and can go to any of their counties' early voting sites. Mindy Reichard, of Lady Lake, voted Friday at the Lady Lake Community Center. "We always like to early vote," she said. "We like to get it done and out of the way."
2. The deadline to ask for a mail ballot to be sent to you is 5 p.m. today. You can return mail ballots by mail or at secure ballot intake stations at early voting sites and elections offices. It must be at your elections office by 7 p.m. Aug. 23. To request a vote-by-mail ballot, fax, email, mail, call or visit your elections office or its website. For more information, see lakevotes.com, sumterelections.org, or votemarion.gov. You can call Lake's elections office at 352-343-9734, Sumter's at 352-569-1540, and Marion's at 352-620-3290.
3. Know your ballot. Florida has closed primaries, so in partisan races, you can vote only for candidates in your registered party. However, if all candidates in a race are from one party, everyone can vote in that race regardless of party affiliation. You also may be voting in new races because of redistricting. Alan Hays, Lake elections supervisor, said voters can look at their new voter information cards to check which congressional district and legislative districts they are in. If you didn't get a new card, contact your elections office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.