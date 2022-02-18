Early signs point to record-breaking year

At long last, The Villages Senior Games are coming back. And if the way-too-early indicators stand up, it’s already looking like the annual festival of sport in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown could reach new heights. “I anticipate we may break our record numbers,” said Lisa Parkyn, lifestyle events manager for The Villages Recreation and Parks Department who oversees Senior Games coordination. “I know we have a lot of new residents in the area who are anxious to give it a firsthand try, as well as our longtime residents and athletes that love competition.” A highlight of The Villages sports calendar until COVID-19 precautions forced a two-year hiatus, the Games will stage its 20th edition April 16-24. A total of 29 sports are on this year’s program, contested at 17 different venues around town, including The Villages Charter School and seven regional recreation complexes.
Registration began last week and runs through March 28. Each sport has multiple age divisions, starting at age 50 and increasing in five-year increments.
Parkyn noted that more than 50 entries crossed her desk in just the first three days of registration. Comparing those entries with a database of past entrants, she can already see a strong interest from new participants.
“I had to add a dozen brand new names to that (database),” she said. “So there in itself is a strong indication of brand new residents to The Villages that are going to partake in their first Villages Senior Games.”
When The Villages Senior Games were last contested in 2019, a total of 2,059 athletes signed up to participate. One year earlier, the count was 1,917 entrants. Perhaps to no one’s surprise, pickleball draws the biggest entry list.
With the growing population of new residents now moving into neighborhoods south of State Road 44 and Florida’s Turnpike, it’s not difficult to envision those numbers getting eclipsed by the final day of registration.
“I’ve been getting phone calls for the past year,” Parkyn said. “There’s always that anticipation, particularly from those athletes that know they need to meet qualification.”
In sports such as track & field, swimming, golf and bowling, the top five finishers can make early reservations for the Florida Senior Games each December.
“In any given year, you’re swimming the (Villages) Senior Games,” said Todd Dickson, one of the Villages Aquatic Swim Team’s quartet of coaches. “The whole focus is to qualify for the state Senior Games in December.”
VAST currently boasts 90 members, Dickson said, with more than half pointing toward The Villages Senior Games. When The Villages held a special swim qualifier last November to qualify entrants for the state Games, 46 competed.
The Villages Track & Field Club figures to send perhaps three dozen members to the starting line, though coach Rick Riddle noted not all of them will be pointing to the Florida Senior Games.
“We have several people who will run here, but not travel to run,” Riddle said. “They see this as their meet of the year. It’s really important for several of our people, because this is where they love to race.”
The Villages Senior Games represents the one opportunity for athletes to put their athletic talent on display in front of neighbors and friends.
“It’s an opportunity for community support,” Parkyn said.
Added Riddle: “Without it, the year isn’t near as fun for our group. We love these Games.”
The Villages Senior Games, one of 19 such festivals that feed into the state Games, also has generated interest from athletes in outside communities.
“Some people come here before (choosing) another Senior Games because they know it’s going to be well run,” Riddle said.
Said Parkyn: “I think it’s a testament to our community and the standards we have when we’re hosting these types of events.”
This year, the Games also present a unique tuneup opportunity for those Villagers who will be competing at the National Senior Games a month later in South Florida. Virus precautions caused those Games to be postponed from their original November dates.
“It helps a lot,” Dickson said. “It lets people know where they are after all the training they’ve been doing. It tells us what we need to work on, and then we’ll work on it for a month.”
Likewise, Riddle said the training cycle on the track typically calls for a hard training week a few weeks before competition.
“Now you’re going to get that hard day at the meet,” Riddle said. “It’s a little shifting of the calendar, but all in all it’s a positive thing.”
For anyone that has yet to experience what The Villages Senior Games has to offer, Parkyn is hopeful they’ll sample a little something.
“I’m hoping they take a step and sign up for something,” she said. “If not, at least come out and show support and be a spectator. That will give them a true feel of what it’s about. It’s competition, but it’s friendly competition where everybody supports each other across all events.”
Entry fees are $16 for the first event and $3 for each subsequent event. Some sports carry additional facility fees. There’s also a “Celebration of Athletes” gathering for all athletes on April 21 at Savannah Recreation Complex. See thevillagesseniorgames.com for full details.
Senior writer Jeff Shain can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5283, or jeff.shain@thevillagesmedia.com
