Downhome Darlings spreading yuletide joy in July

Guests can enjoy a tropical summertime Christmas with The Downhome Darlings.
Kari Ringer and Chelsea McLean will perform in The Downhome Darlings’ newest show, “The Downhome Darlings Christmas Party In July,” at 6 p.m. July 11 at Wildwood Community Center.
Tickets, which include a drink and dessert, are $25 at buytickets.at/johnnywild.
Ringer and McLean are both known as the women who back Johnny Wild in Johnny Wild and the Delights, but The Downhome Darlings is their own special project.
“Downhome Darlings is a passion project for Kari and I,” McLean said. “It’s close to the heart — it’s our baby. We write the shows, top to bottom.”
She said she knows audiences will love their Christmas in July show because of its variety.
“There is dancing, humor, singing — it keeps people entertained the whole time.”
She said she is looking forward to bringing this new show to their fan base.
“We have a wonderful community of fans that we can’t find anywhere else,” McLean said. “I hope they are ready to get weird and Christmassy at the same time.”
She said it will be different from any other show fans of The Downhome Darlings have seen thus far.
“This show is tropical themed,” Ringer said. “It’s less about snowflakes and more about Christmas in the sand. There will be special guest appearances, fun songs and shenanigans audiences haven’t seen before.”
Each guest will receive a drink token for the available bar, which will feature beer, wine, a specialty eggnog cocktail or a specialty hot chocolate cocktail.
The bar also includes marshmallow toppings, chocolate shavings, peppermint schnapps and caramel vodka.
“It’s going to be a cozy, homey experience,” Ringer said.
She said The Downhome Darlings did a successful Christmas show in the winter months with favorite carols and classic holiday hits.
“We’ve had such a wonderful response in the past,” said McLean. “It’s a roaring good time. We tRinger said this show will be a bit different than audiences might expect.
“The Downhome Darlings pride themselves on creating a new show each time,” she said. “There will be audience interaction with musical numbers and comedic moments — its a more theatrical-style performance.”
She said audiences will hear a lot of steel drums and can expect parodies of traditional classics with a sunny twist to fit the tropical theme.
“We have a character, Kitty Meringue, in the show who puts on a cooking show and invites a guest on stage to make a fruit cake,” Ringer said. “This will be a true, two-act theater performance.”
She said she and McLean are proud of this self-produced event.
“We take a bare space and make a scenic environment with lighting, sound design, costumes, décor — it’s a full fledged production,” Ringer said. “We’re proud to partner with Wildwood Community Center, bar staff and our caterers, Publix baking, who will make custom dessert trays for each table.”
Guests are encouraged to dress up in theme.
“Knowing this is Christmas in July, I’m excited to see the costumes guests come up with,” Ringer said. “It will make for memorable photos, that is for sure.”
Staff writer Leah Shewmaker can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5228, or leah.shewmaker@thevillagesmedia.com.
