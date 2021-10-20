Dorels celebrate 10 years, Return To Performances

In 2011, Earl Cash wanted to form a vocal group that blended doo-wop, R&B, country and a few surprises. He recruited Bill Rascoe, Toni Booker, Cliff Cook and Henry Tresvant, with Booker’s husband, Ronald, taking on the sound tech role. Toni figured the group would sing for birthdays and anniversary parties, but it turned into something much bigger. “It continues to be a surprise,” said Cash, of the Village of Polo Ridge. Ten years later, the same six people are involved. “We’re more like family,” said Tresvant, of the Village of Lake Deaton. “It’s brothers and a sister,” said Toni, of the Village of Winifred.
The vocal group is giving its first performance in over a year Saturday at the American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake. The event is sold out. In November, the Dorels plan to perform for the New Jersey Club, the Michigan Club South and the Minnesota Club
