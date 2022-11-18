Doors to Okahumpka Recreation open

Ed Daniels, of the Village of St. Johns, could not wait for Lake Okahumpka Recreation to open and to step foot on the boardwalk. “I’ve been dying to walk on this boardwalk, for months actually,” Daniels said. “The boardwalk is fantastic, the scenery is fantastic and I think the lake is wonderful. It’ll be great for people to come out here and just relax. I’m anxious to get inside and see what the views look like.” The newest center, 4505 Okahumpka Run, opened on Thursday. The center is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the boardwalk being open from 7 a.m. to dusk. During its grand opening, Villagers enjoyed self-guided tours while others took to the lake to kayak and fish along the boardwalk. The center, designed to resemble a lake house, features a game room so residents can play darts, table shuffleboard, card tables, and vintage arcade games, including classic games like Frogger and Pac-Man. There is a craft room with glass clay kilns and a painting porch and a multipurpose room, which is able to split into two meeting rooms.
“Lake Okahumpka just opened up today and it is built along beautiful Lake Okahumpka right here as a backdrop,” said John Rohan, director of The Villages Recreation and Parks. “It is one of our unique recreation centers, having this great water body behind it and has a lot of different programming opportunities for our residents.”
The new recreation complex is distinguished by its outdoor amenities, which includes fishing, kayaking, a place to play corn toss, a boardwalk to walk alongside the lake, a fire pit, nature and walking trail and multi-purpose fields.
“This rec center just offers really unique amenities,” said Madison Taylor, Recreation Area Supervisor. “We’ve not had a recreation center that sits out on a waterfront property like this, so just adding these really special types of amenities is really, really special to the community.”
Rohan said all the ideas for the new centers come from residents.
“The design team, our planners, engineers and architects, we all gather those ideas that we hear from our residents and we try to make them a reality because we know they’re going to come and enjoy it,” he said. “It’s going to be forever. It’s going to be a lifetime of use and enjoyment.”
The Villages Canoe and Kayak Club along with the Freshwater Fishing Club were on hand for the opening of the center. Joe Ferrara, who joined the Canoe and Kayak Club four months ago, plans to utilize the facility as soon as possible.
“I’m trying to see availability of getting out and kayaking, probably two or three times a week,” said Ferrara, of the Village of Hawkins. “I’m glad that they have an area for kayaking so people can get out and practice.”
Jamie Fowler, of the Village of Hawkins, who has fished at Lake Okahumpka half-a-dozen times, was one the first Villagers to fish at the new recreation center.
“It’s great to have another recreation center down here south of 44,” said Fowler, vice president of the Freshwater Fishing Club. “What I really like about this one is it’s handicapped accessible.”
DeWayne Kornman, of the Village of St. Johns, toured the whole facility and came away impressed.
“I really like the decor of the place,” he said.
Kornman enjoys the theme of the recreation center reflects the history of the area, including the paddle boats.
“I think we’ll probably come here for games, some crafts,” he said.
He also said he is looking forward to the openness and the view the center offers.
“I’m definitely going to come out here in the morning and sit here and watch the sun rise,” Kornman said. He’s also hoping to catch a rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center.
Rohan encourages residents to come explore the facility.
“Come on out, we’re open,” Rohan said. “Come take a tour and take a look at it. Take a walk along the boardwalk and under the canopy of the old oak trees.”
Staff writer Jean Racine can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5395, or jean.racine@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.