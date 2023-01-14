Donor month highlights big need for blood

Every two seconds, a patient in the United States needs blood. Donated blood is vital for traumatic injuries, surgeries, transfusions and treatments for a variety of diseases and conditions, according to the American Red Cross. But the U.S. is facing a critical shortage of blood — in fact, the Red Cross declared its first national blood crisis in 2022. January is National Blood Donor Month, and its goal is to highlight the need for blood and to encourage people to donate and help save lives. Duhane Lindo, regional communications manager for American Red Cross of Central Florida and USVI, points to the pandemic as the start of the crisis but said it certainly was not the beginning of the blood shortage.
“We lost around 10% of donors during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic,” Lindo said. “But we were always in need of more than what we had.”
Currently, only 40% of those who are eligible to donate blood do so, and only 10% of the population overall donates blood, he said.
Susan Forbes, senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations for OneBlood, said the U.S. will never have enough donated blood because of how often it is needed.
“No matter how many people donate blood, we will always need more, and the need will never stop,” she said. “Often times people donate after a crisis, like storms or accidents, but there are people with an ongoing need.”
In 2019, there were 11,590,000 units of red blood cell donations collected, which is a more than 5% decrease from 2017, according to the 2019 National Blood Collection and Utilization Survey. Meanwhile the number of blood transfusions increased 2.5% in those two years.
Forbes said this trend of fewer donors but more transfusions is causing major repercussions.
“No one wants to risk needing blood only for there to not be enough,” Forbes said. “People can donate every 56 days, and every time you do, you’re saving a life.”
In emergency situations, doctors don’t wait to find out a patient’s blood type, Forbes said. Instead, they use O-negative blood because it can be used in transfusions for any blood type.
Because of this, those with O-negative blood are considered universal donors, and the need for their blood type is high.
In and around The Villages, there are several places to donate blood, including a OneBlood donation center and the new LifeSouth Community Blood Centers location in La Plaza Grande.
The La Plaza Grande location is the first LifeSouth branch to open in The Villages.
“It’s a significant step for both LifeSouth and The Villages because we are the only contributor of donated blood to UF Health hospitals,” said Arielle Lara, donor services manager for the LifeSouth location. “When people donate with us they can feel confident knowing they are directly helping others in the community, and they can’t say that when they donate elsewhere.”
Lara said frequency of donation also is important.
“We cannot fabricate blood,” she said. “It’s not something we can make or buy from a store, and there is no alternative. We need more donors to donate on a regular schedule, and we need to see more first-time donors in order to combat the ongoing shortage we are facing.”
