Donation drives set up students for success

Local organizations hope to ease the financial stress of going back to school with upcoming school supply drives and distributions. Groups like DeSoto For Non-Profits, Sumter County Public Schools and The Villages Masonic Lodge 394 are holding school supply collections, and the Fruitland Park Library, Lake County Sheriff’s Office and SoZo Kids are having back-to-school events to give kids items for school and provide some last-minute summer fun. Summer events like the upcoming Sumter County Public School Supply Drive help set up kids for success at the start of the school year. “Residents of The Villages are so generous, and last year donated more than $25,000 worth of supplies,” said Sumter County School Board chairperson Sally Moss, of the Village of Virginia Trace.
Supply Collections
DeSoto For Non-Profits’ collection is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Ednas’ On The Green in the Village of Marsh Bend. Donated items will go to Leesburg Elementary School.
Jeanne Furlani, co-president of DeSoto for Non-Profits, said the charitable group is collecting supplies like Crayola-brand crayons, colored pencils, markers, glue sticks, colored folders and dry erase markers.
“In an effort to encourage people to donate, we’ve worked with Ednas’ to give a 10% off coupon for the food trucks to everyone who donates something,” said Furlani, of the Village of Fenney. “We have held this supply drive since the club started because we all know how important it is for students to feel ready for school each fall.”
The third annual Sumter County Public School Supply Drive will take place July 27-29.
Donation boxes will be set up July 27 at Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex, July 28 at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex and July 29 at Everglades Regional Recreation Complex, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the outdoor pavilions.
Moss, who started the supply drive in 2020, said support from local businesses dropped because of the pandemic, but the community shows its generosity every year.
People are encouraged to drop off sticky notes, pencils, erasers, black pens, index cards, three-hole pencil pouches for three-ring binders, and highlighters.
Also needed are men’s and women’s deodorant, refillable water bottles, feminine hygiene products and bandages.
As part of the Sumter One-to-One Initiative, Sumter County students from first through 12th grade will get their own laptop, so Moss said students also need over-ear headphones, ear buds and styluses.
The Sumter County Public School Supply Drive benefits eight schools: Wildwood Elementary, Bushnell Elementary, Webster Elementary, Lake Panasoffkee Elementary, South Sumter Middle, Wildwood Middle High, South Sumter High and Sumter PREP Academy.
The Villages Masonic Lodge 394 is holding its collection on Aug. 8 to benefit Villages Elementary of Lady Lake.
Worshipful Master Mike Gaudiosi said the lodge holds various charity drives throughout the year, and the school supply drive is an event members always enjoy because of the impact it has on students.
“No kid should go to school unprepared,” he said. “We want to help however we can.”
Drop off donations between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the lodge at 103 Georgia St. in Wildwood. Or, if you can’t make it that day, call the lodge at 352-348-1162 to schedule a pickup.
Back-to-School Bashes
The Fruitland Park Library event on July 29 will help families feel extra ready for school.
From 10 a.m. to noon, students can get free backpacks and bike helmets, as well as receive free speech and hearing screenings from Sertoma Speech & Hearing Foundation of Florida Inc.
The Lake Sumter Lions club also is sponsoring free vision tests, said Skylar Baumann, the library’s children and teen services coordinator.
“The library has put this event on for a few years now, but this is my first one with the library,” Baumann said. “I’m really looking forward to helping the students and getting them excited for their first day back.”
The Kiwanis Club of Lady Lake is providing free hot dog and chip lunches at the event, and kids can learn about safety from police and firefighters.
“The Fruitland Park Police Department will distribute bicycle helmets to children, and Lake County Fire Rescue is bringing a fire engine for kids to look at and learn about,” Baumann said. “We also have school buses for kids to get in.”
Baumann said the hope is that students will be less anxious about riding a bus after experiencing what it is like.
“That first day pickup can be pretty daunting,” she said. “We want the kids to feel comfortable.”
The upcoming SoZo Kids Back-to-School Bash also will have kids feeling good about their appearance ahead of school, said LaRae Donnellan, of the Village of Dunedin, board member of Friends of SoZo Kids Inc.
The event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Ocklawaha Bridge Baptist Church, 14100 State Road 40 in Silver Springs. Close to 1,000 students will get free backpacks filled with supplies, new shoes, a fresh hair cut and painted nails in anticipation of the new year.
Friends of SoZo Kids Inc raised $20,000 to ensure the kids get the supplies they need. SoZo Kids is a program created by the nonprofit Help Agency of the Forest to support the close to 45,000 people who live in the Ocala National Forest. Professional hair cutters can reach out to contact@friendsofsozokids.com to volunteer for the event and bring their own tools.
Supply Giveaways
Officers with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office want Lake County students to enjoy the last few days of summer on July 30 at Project Kid Connect.
Kids can get a backpack filled with supplies between 9 a.m. and noon at the South Lake district office at 15844 State Road 50 in Clermont, while supplies last. Students must be present to collect their own backpack.
Sheriff Peyton Grinnell said kids also can enjoy food and drinks, scale a rock climbing wall, try their best to dunk a cop in a dunk tank and participate in more activities during the event.
The Col. Phillip C. DeLong Marine Corps League Detachment 1267 is donating $4,000 worth of supplies to Stanton-Weirsdale Elementary School in Weirsdale on Tuesday.
Commandant Bill Ward said the group is dedicated to supporting the community. Ward, of the Village of Hillsborough, said member Gordon Hamm, of the Village of St. James, is especially looking forward to the donation drop off and donated half of the funds from his own pocket.
“It’s what we do — we raise money and give it all away,” Ward said. “Plus, how could you not want to help kids when they need it?”
