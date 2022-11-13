Donating Life

This year, America marked its millionth organ transplant. However, thousands are still waiting for a gift of extended life.
Some may never receive it.
More transplants are being performed than ever before. However, need continues to outpace availability, constantly increasing a national waiting list that was at 105,767 on Oct. 26, according to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network.
While a single deceased donor can save up to eight lives, according to organdonor.gov, that’s not always how it works out. What a lot of people don’t understand is that most people don’t die in a way that makes them viable organ donors, said Anne Paschke, United Network for Organ Sharing spokesperson.
You need to be in a hospital setting on a ventilator, although the same isn’t true for tissue donation.
In fact, only 3 in 1,000 people die in a way that allows for organ donation, according to organdonor.gov.
“An organ donor is a life saver,” said Sauntel Richardson, OurLegacy public relations specialist.
OurLegacy is an affiliate of Donate Life Florida, which is in charge of the statewide Joshua Abbott Organ and Tissue Donor Registry. The registry was the third in the country in 2021 for organ and tissue donor enrollment.
Donate Life Florida also tracks the donor designation rate, or the percentage of people who agree to be organ donors when they get their driver license, say at the tax collector’s office or a driver’s license and motor vehicle service center. In 2021, the group recorded that 70% of Floridian counties had designation rates of 50% or more.
One of those counties is Sumter. There, the rate is 61%, according to data provided in September by Rachel Baggett, records management liaison for the Sumter County Tax Collector’s Office. In fact, Sumter has the eighth highest rate in Florida.
Since 2015, recent data from Richardson shows that 116,196 Sumter residents have registered as organ donors. However, like many other areas in life, the pandemic affected donor registration.
In OurLegacy’s coverage area, which includes Lake and Sumter counties, there was an overall rate drop from 55% in 2019 to 50% in 2022.
“I think, as a community, now that we know a lot more about COVID people are more open to register now,” Richardson said. “During 2020 and 2021, when we met people out in the community, they were still very hesitant to register. So we saw registration rates drop.”
That rebound is good news, since donors are always needed, whatever their age.
Donating in Life
Last year, Cecil F. Lockhart, a World War II veteran, became one of the oldest known donors of an internal organ in the U.S. when he donated his liver after death.
He was 95.
“I would encourage people not to rule themselves out because of age or anything like that, but to still register as an organ donor,” Richardson said.
Lee Pytel was 68 when she volunteered to donate a kidney to a stranger.
The Village of Amelia resident read a story in the Daily Sun about Bruce Munn’s search for a kidney after years on dialysis. Bruce’s then-girlfriend, Joann, was in a Michigan grocery store browsing watermelons for a family reunion when she got Pytel’s call.
They initially thought Pytel wouldn’t qualify as a donor because of her age. However, Mayo Clinic brought her in for testing, and Pytel was in such good health they proceeded.
Bruce and Joann, now married and living in the Village Rio Ponderosa, became friends with Pytel. Joann calls her “our living angel.”
“It was breaking his spirit and he was giving up the fight,” Joann said. “And then after the transplant it was like he was a new man.”
If someone is considering becoming a living donor, transplant centers evaluate them to try and prevent any adverse physical or emotional outcomes as a result of the the donation, according to organdonor.gov.
Surgical improvements also have allowed procedures to be easier on donors and recipients. However, while living donors may be ideal for kidneys, more deceased donors are also needed.
Donating in Death
In the last five years, deceased donation has increased 34.7%, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing. The overall upwards trend in deceased donation, however, has been going on for much longer.
Last year was actually the 11th consecutive record-breaking year for deceased donation.
“Every death is a tragedy, but they can really turn that into something long-lasting for many others,” said Pam Copp, of Village Santiago.
Copp, a double lung recipient, knows this firsthand.
Before her surgery five years ago, Copp, who had emphysema, struggled to walk and talk simultaneously. Just getting in and out of the shower was a half-day process.
Now, she can do sports.
“I can do anything I want to do really,” she said.
All Copp knows about the man who transformed her life is he was a 48-year-old taekwondo master from Georgia.
“I mean, he was a young man,” she said. “That’s tough.”
Such a donation can be the good that comes out of a tragedy.
Matt Reed knew he wanted to give the gift of life. When he was 16, he started donating blood.
He registered as an organ donor on his driver license. Reed often told his mom, Kathleen Philbrick, how important it was for him to donate his organs if he no longer could use them.
Philbrick’s only child fulfilled that wish sooner than expected.
Fewer than two months after his 19th birthday, he was struck by a pickup truck while riding a snowmobile in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The crash left him brain dead.
When the doctors said his condition would not improve, Philbrick knew what Reed would want to be done.
“It’s something out of the ugliest place you can ever be in your life,” Philbrick said in a previous interview. “It made the burden of the lack of Matt ... bearable.”
Her son’s heart now beats in Mike Booms.
Before the transplant, Booms had only been given two weeks to live. That was almost 28 years ago.
He worked for 12 years after the transplant. Now retired, he likes to go swimming, bicycling and golfing.
“I got to see both my children married and we have six grandkids, so I get to be around those guys when we’re in Michigan,” Booms said.
Since the transplant, Philbrick has remained in contact Mike and his wife, Linda, who are seasonal residents of the Village of Tamarind Grove. As a result, Philbrick has shared many Christmases, weddings and baptisms with Mike and Linda, as well as with those children and grandchildren.
One grandson’s middle name is Matthew.
The Future
For some, donation isn’t a possibility. However, Paschke notes that there’s always advancements that turn people into potential donors.
That 1 million transplant milestone the United Network for Organ Sharing announced this year?
“A lot of those advancements are what have helped us get to 1 million transplants,” Paschke said.
Doctors are also using different donation strategies. For example, donation after cardiac death is increasing a lot in America, said Dr. Thiago Beduschi, chief of transplantation at the University of Florida. That means that the patient isn’t brain dead, but they are not going to recover.
Once the person is established as a donor, their heart has stopped and they’ve been declared dead by a doctor unaffiliated with the transplant center, the transplant team comes in. They put the patient on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), a form of life support that supports blood circulation.
After that, they have one to two hours to make sure the organs are viable.
“So that improves the number of organs available and improves the quality of organs,” Beduschi said.
He thinks it will “be a true revolution in organ donation” that will increase the number of available organs.
And, these days, it’s not just humans that have a chance to become organ donors. At the beginning of the year, the first pig-to-human heart transplant happened at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. Surgeons transplanted the heart of a genetically-modified pig into a man who would have died without it.
Although the procedure was initially successful, the man died two months later.
Still, it was an important step, and experiments to use pig hearts continue.
There’s been other advancements. Richardson pointed out that HIV positive donors are now allowed to donate to HIV positive recipients.
Even organs from COVID-positive donors can be used successfully without transmission, Paschke said.
“The thing is, don’t rule yourself out,” she said. “We never know what’s next in medical advances. It wasn’t until a few years ago where there was a cure for Hepatitis C, and now a lot of hospitals routinely accept organs with Hepatitis C for people who are Hepatitis C negative. Then they just treat them with the medicine that cures it.”
Anyone who wants to become an organ donor can sign up to do so while renewing, procuring or updating their driver’s license at a driver’s license and motor vehicle service center or a tax collector’s office. To learn more about renewing your license, and if you can do it online, go to tinyurl.com/3behzumw.
To learn more about becoming an organ donor, go to donatelifeflorida.org.
Becoming a donor, Joann Munn said, is a brave thing.
“There’s no other gift in the world like it, that’s for certain,” she said. “And it’s a gift that keeps on giving.”
