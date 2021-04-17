Donated medical items going to those in need

When Bill Gottschalk put out a call for help, he was overwhelmed by the response. The Village of Mallory Square resident never expected the phone at the Villages Homeowners Advocates (VHA) Helping Hands program would ring off the hook with an answer to that call. The Helping Hands program provides durable medical equipment, such as wheelchairs, crutches and walkers, to residents in need, loaning items free from its inventory on an as-needed basis. Throughout the pandemic and even before, The Villages’ community has been generous, providing the nonprofit organization with more than 900 pieces of medical equipment and numerous volunteers dedicating their time to help others.
“We have received an abundance of items and now the storage unit is full,” said Gottschalk, president of the organization. “As an additional way to help, we are giving equipment away to those who may need it long-term for a small donation.”
Generosity in The Villages
David Berlan, assistant professor of public administration at Florida State University, said The Villages is a very giving community.
“When specific needs aren’t met, the community will step in, and that’s where philanthropy comes in,” he said. “The Villages community continues to grow and that brings in more giving people. When there’s an opportunity to help those in need, these people who are retired will open their hearts and present opportunity because they are constantly looking for ways to help.”
Ron McMahon, secretary and treasurer of VHA Helping Hands, said volunteers make a huge difference.
“We have greatly expanded from a handful of volunteers to several dozen,” the Village of Hadley resident said. “They all have big hearts and are willing to go above and beyond to help the residents coming to us for help.”
McMahon said without the volunteers, the nonprofit wouldn’t run as smooth.
Volunteering at the nonprofit
Volunteer Laura Lindsey has been with the nonprofit for around two years and continues to love it. The Village of Calumet Grove resident learned about the nonprofit when she stopped by to drop off medical equipment her mother previously used.
“It’s a wonderful organization,” she said. “The organization has helped numerous people with items while they wait for their insurance to approve the request or if they can’t afford the equipment otherwise. It was on a temporary basis, and we still do that, but during this sale the organization is holding, it’s yours as long as you want it.”
The office, at 1104 Main St. in Spanish Springs Town Square, is open 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. There usually are two volunteers at the office at a time. They use a computerized system to check equipment in and out of their system, sanitize equipment and put equipment in a temporary holding room until they go back to the storage unit.
Lindsey said she’s done other volunteer work in the past, but nothing was as rewarding as VHA.
“Sometimes you go home and think you haven’t done anything,” she said. “With Helping Hands, you can see you are helping make a difference.”
The Sale
With the nonprofit having an abundance of walkers and wheelchairs, they are bringing equipment overstock to the main office for their sale. The sale started Friday and is running 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today.
“We hope people taking equipment will continue to use it for medical needs or to help others,” said Gottschalk. “All donations received for the equipment will be used to benefit the program, including helping to pay for repairs to equipment as needed.”
Gottschalk said when they hosted the sale the weekend before, they brought in around $290 with a $50 gas card. During the sale, they had three residents who stopped for equipment while the rest came from volunteers.
“Villagers have been extremely generous and we are so thankful for all they’ve done for us,” he said. “Because we have received so much, we are helping others by giving away extra pieces.”
How it helps
Volunteer Kathie Frase has been helping at the nonprofit since September. As a new volunteer, she has had to learn all the ins and outs of how things work.
“It’s a wonderful organization,” she said. “I stopped by one day, and I learned a lot. Now we are hosting this sale, and so it’s a win-win situation.”
The organization is giving residents seeking help equipment they need and they won’t have to rely on waiting on insurance to approve it, she said.
“We aren’t telling people to avoid insurance,” McMahon added. “We are simply here in the case someone needs help because insurance is delayed or it is too expensive. We are willing to help as much as possible, and we don’t mind that people are taking equipment, we just ask for a small donation in return to help us with our mission of continuing to help others.”
Thanking the community
The nonprofit processes around 6,000 medical equipment transactions throughout the course of a year.
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s something I wouldn’t change because of the work we do for the community,” Gottschalk said. “There are so many who need this program, who would otherwise be without the equipment many of them need. Some people use it temporarily after surgeries, some use it when family comes in and some just need it in order to continue with their everyday life.”
Without the help of the community, the program wouldn’t be able to work as smoothly as it does.
“Everyone is going to need medical equipment at some point in their lives,” Lindsey said. “We are so thankful for everything the community does for us. Now it’s our turn to give back.”
Senior writer Andrea Davis can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5374, or andrea.davis@thevillagesmedia.com.
