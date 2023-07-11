Don’t sizzle away this summer

How Can Heat Affect Me?
Those 65 and older often have difficulty regulating body temperature or may take prescription medicines that alter the body’s ability to control temperature or sweat, which is the body’s natural cooling system.
Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion
Heat exhaustion can lead to symptoms such as cramps, lightheadedness, weakness, headache, and nausea. As body temperature rises further, individuals can experience confusion, slurred speech or even loss of consciousness.
Symptoms of Heat Stroke
Heat stroke can lead to a throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, body temperature above 103 degrees, hot, red, dry or damp skin, rapid and strong pulse, fainting, loss of consciousness. Heat stroke is severe medical emergency. Call 911.
What Precautions Can Be Taken?
Take a proactive approach to staying hydrated. Carry an insulated water bottle at all times, drink water throughout the day at home, and hydrate before, after and during exercise. Schedule outdoor activities either in the morning or evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.