Do’s and don’ts of recreation’s return

It’s a welcomed day for those residents who have missed some recreational venues over the past several weeks.
Today marks open doors at regional and villages recreation centers, the first splash in a pool and such. But before you head out, here’s a list of do’s and don’ts to remember. Following these ensures everyone stays safe and gets
to enjoy the facilities as we slowly phase back into the amazing lifestyle The Villages offers.
Recreation Facility Do’s
Do: Check with your health care provider before participating or visiting any recreation center.
Do: Stay at least 6 feet away from others, always keeping this minimum space between yourself and others.
Do: Wear a mask and appropriate attire for the activity.
Do: Wash your hands with soap and water frequently, for at least 20 seconds each time.
Do: Cover coughs and sneezes with tissue, then throw the tissue in trash.
Do: Bring your own equipment, photo and Villager ID
Do: Expect your continued support of recreation guidelines to lead to more amenity opportunities moving forward.
Do: Read the Daily Sun and Recreation News for continual updates.
Recreation Facility Don’ts
Don’t: Venture to a recreation center or facility if you are sick, or have symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath or recently were exposed to COVID-19.
Don’t: Expect water coolers or water fountains to be operational at recreation facilities. So bring your own water.
Don’t: Touch your eyes, nose and mouth.
Don’t: Look for provided hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes. It’s up to you to bring your own.
Don’t: Extend your activity by more than a hour.
Don’t: Move any chairs, tables or other furniture that staff has positioned for proper social distancing.
Don’t: Occupy the same swimming lane in the pool as someone else.
Don’t: Try to go to a closed dog park. Those will open later, when appropriate.
