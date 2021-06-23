District updates its guide to area’s protected species

Villagers share their backyards with some of Central Florida’s most unique and vulnerable creatures. This reality was highlighted recently when The Villages Community Development Districts updated its guide to protected species that may be found within the community’s boundaries. It includes 10 species that people may likely find in the community, such as alligators and sandhill cranes, and six that may not be seen because of their habitat requirements or timid nature in the wild, like the federally endangered red-cockaded woodpecker.
Conserving the wildlife that inhabits The Villages’ natural areas is critical to preserving local ecosystems, said Jim Davis, director of the University of Florida’s Sumter County Extension Office.
“It protects the environment,” said Davis, who also leads guided ecotours of Lake Sumter and teaches a class on tri-county area wildlife at the Enrichment Academy. “Each animal plays a role in this food web. If you take away all the American alligators, you’d have a disruption in the ecosystem.”
Educating Residents And Workers
Breedlove, Dennis & Associates, an environmental consulting firm that contracts with The Villages, compiled the list to guide workers in The Villages such as maintenance and construction crews and Community Watch attendants in identifying wildlife species that are protected under state and/or federal laws.
District leaders recently shared the list with the public in their Thursday weekly bulletins.
The 16 species in the guide are reported to live in or around The Villages within Sumter, Lake and/or Marion counties. Consultants identified them using data and information from the Florida Natural Area Inventory, which tracks the biodiversity of Florida’s natural areas.
Bird Hot spot
The list includes seven birds reported to have a presence in The Villages: the Florida burrowing owl, Southeastern American kestrel, bald eagle, little blue heron, tricolored heron, Florida sandhill crane and wood stork.
An additional three bird species — the Florida scrub-jay, red-cockaded woodpecker and whooping crane — are harder to find. Both the red-cockaded woodpecker and whooping crane are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act, and the scrub-jay is Florida’s only endemic bird species, meaning it only is found in Florida.
Sumter County and The Villages are significant hot spots for most of these bird species.
Out of the Village Birders’ eight Meet and Bird trips during the 2020-21 season in The Villages, seven had at least one little blue heron sighting. Six had wood storks, five had sandhill cranes, kestrels and tricolored herons, and four had bald eagles, according to the club’s birding data.
Alice Horst, a Village Birders member who led most of those trips, mentioned one sandhill crane sighting during a Hogeye Preserve Pathway trip stood out as a favorite.
“One of our favorites, of course, was watching (a) mama and papa sandhill crane shepherding their very young colts through tall grass,” said Horst, of the Village of Briar Meadow.
Conserving Alligators And Tortoises
Floridians also may encounter reptiles and amphibians in The Villages.
The gopher tortoise, American alligator and Eastern indigo snake are most likely in the community, while the Florida pine snake, short-tailed snake and sand skink are less common, according to the district’s list.
Gopher tortoises and alligators are considered keystone species because other species depend on them for habitat, Davis said.
More than 300 wildlife species are known to seek shelter in gopher tortoises’ burrows, according to the Florida Natural Areas Inventory. That includes indigo snakes, Davis said.
“They’re kind of cool,” Davis said of gopher tortoises. “They’re usually in pastures or dry sandy areas.”
Anyone who sees a gopher tortoise should not touch it, as it is illegal to touch or harass one, he said. It is legal to help gopher tortoises cross a road, as long as the person keeps them going the same direction they’re traveling.
As for alligators, it’s best for anyone who finds one in the wild to leave them alone, Davis said.
Keeping Wildlife Wild
Experts who study Florida’s wildlife commonly encourage people to observe wildlife from a safe distance to avoid negative interactions that could harm both humans and animals.
They also strongly discourage people from feeding animals, which causes wild animals to associate humans with food and lose their natural fear of humans. Often, these animals pose a public safety threat that requires state wildlife officials to euthanize them.
In fact, state law prohibits feeding three of the 16 listed protected species in The Villages — alligators, bald eagles and sandhill cranes.
Punishment for feeding wildlife varies from a $100 fine on the first offense to up to five years in jail and a fine up to $5,000 for the fourth offense, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Not feeding wildlife is one of the best things people can do to help preserve the community’s protected species, Davis said.
“Those animals do not need your food,” he said. “What it does is create bad behaviors.”
Senior writer Michael Salerno can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5369, or michael.salerno@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.