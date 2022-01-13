The Villages Public Safety Department will be ready to operate ambulance services within The Villages on Oct. 1, said Fire Chief Edmund Cain.
The Village Center Community Development District on Wednesday unanimously approved the purchase of 12 ambulances for about $2.48 million.
The VCCDD also unanimously approved an additional $906,000 to purchase required mandated equipment from Stryker Medical needed to supply each ambulance.
“Oct. 1 we should be turning on at midnight without any issues,” Cain said.
Funds for both contracts are available within the District safety fund’s working capital balance, said District Manager Kenny Blocker.
In other related items Wednesday, the VCCDD:
— Accepted the Certificate of Public Necessity and Convenience issued by Sumter County to operate ambulance transports.
— Approved a mutual aid agreement between VCCDD and Sumter County Fire Rescue for fire and EMS services effective Oct. 1. As part of the new agreement, the county will fund the VPSD for the 2022-23 fiscal year with a grant of about $17.6 million.
Amid lagging response times, Sumter County commissioners unanimously voted in September 2021 to end the ambulance contract with American Medical Response and move medical transport under VPSD and Sumter County Fire and Rescue starting Oct. 1.
But County Administrator Bradley Arnold said last month that Sumter County Fire and Rescue, which serves the area outside The Villages, may not be taking on that role after all.
Details of alternative options were expected to be presented to commissioners at the board’s Tuesday meeting, but there was no discussion of the issue.
Taxpayers have been agitating since the September vote for details on how ambulances will be ordered and paid for since commissioners did not set funds aside in the 2022 budget.
VPSD began studying its options for ambulance purchases immediately after the September vote, Cain said. The District is buying the ambulances from Ten-8 Fire Equipment, a Sanford-based distributor of fire and emergency apparatus and equipment.
“I will tell you that has been a feat of Chief (Jim) Goodworth’s experience and mine,” Cain said. “Ambulances, fire trucks right now are just like going to a car lot and trying to find a car. There are no computer chips. I had vendors tell me they had 40 trucks and 24 hours, those trucks were gone. We lucked out with Ten-8. They actually located 10 trucks within the United States. The 12th truck is being built right now as we speak.”
The first 10 ambulances are due to be completed in March, with anticipated deliveries starting in April. The final two ambulances are expected to be delivered in June and September, respectively.
“The company has assured us we will have all of the trucks with enough time to get them equipped, to get them striped and lettered, and to be able to conduct training with the staff,” Cain said.
An analysis by the department determined the need for nine frontline ambulances, Cain said.
“We’re going to have nine primary trucks to start with,” he said. “But we’re ordering 12 so we have backup units.”
The ambulances were originally ordered by the manufactures to be used as demo ambulances. They will be delivered as brand-new units.
VPSD will not need to immediately hire additional personnel to staff the ambulances, Cain said, drawing from existing staff on non-transport units.
Cain said new agreements are close to being finalized to allow VPSD to operate ambulances in the portions of The Villages in Lake and Marion counties.
“We are having discussions with Marion County and Lake County as far as mutual aid to provide not only fire but EMS response,” he said. “We’ve talked about the certificate of need with Sumter County which has been approved and we’re working with Lake and Marion counties to provide transports in emergency situations.”
The effort to obtain ambulances and secure all necessary agreements to meet the Oct. 1 start date required a great deal of effort, Blocker said.
“Just to reiterate there has been a lot of time and effort behind the scenes put into providing ambulance services starting Oct. 1,” Blocker said. “We look forward to providing that additional service to the residents of The Villages.”
The District’s efforts to establish an independent fire district for the Sumter County portion of The Villages is also moving forward.
A bill filed to the state legislature by Rep. Brett Hage, R-Oxford, received its first reading in the Florida House of Representatives on Tuesday night, the first day of the 2022 legislative session.
If approved by the legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the issue will go before voters in November.
A fire control district that is independent of county control would allow The Villages to tailor its resources to the unique needs of the community that could stretch beyond Sumter County by creating agreements with other government entities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.