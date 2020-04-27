Determined athletes turn to virtual competitions

The days of competing with others in person have been suspended indefinitely. But thanks to a new wave of virtual competitions and remote training outlets, the competitive fires burning within athletes are raging on. As the coronavirus pandemic has led to social-distancing guidelines and stay-at-home mandates, driven athletes in The Villages and around the world have turned to virtual means to continue their activities and collectively harness their competitive spirits. “We’re trying to find ways that are sensitive to the reality of this really difficult situation we’re all in, but also recognize that athletes want opportunities to go out and chase our goals,” said Andrew Messick, CEO of World Triathlon Corporation, which produces the popular Ironman endurance events. “We’re excited about it because we think it really fills an important need.” Ironman produced its first free virtual event last weekend, as more than 30,000 competitors registered online and competed on their own — recording times via tracking devices and tallying them through Ironman’s VR Series database.
Among the thousands of athletes competing in the inaugural virtual event were members from The Villages Triathlon Club, who safely competed April 18 on the campus of Lake-Sumter State College in Leesburg.
“The virtual competitions really give a purpose to our training again,” said club President Donna Maguire. “When you have a goal to shoot for and you’re able to compete with others — and you see your results posted with others — it just makes it more meaningful.”
Members of the club also competed in the second Ironman VR Series event this past Saturday, which featured distances equal to the Olympic triathlon event.
“These virtual events really provide an extra bit of motivation to get back out there,” Maguire said. “Before all of this, I didn’t really understand or know much about virtual races or why people would want to compete in them when you can just show up someplace in person and do them.
“Now I’m starting to realize what they’re about and just how valuable they can be.”
The value of virtual competitions also is one that many fitness-oriented businesses are finding during these unprecedented times, as they search for ways to provide exercise options to valued customers and members.
MVP Fitness Club, which operates locations in Spanish Springs and Brownwood in The Villages, has seen its local instructors begin to implement online training and virtual workouts into their portfolios.
“Pre-COVID-19, we didn’t really have a lot of online resources as far as workouts and training goes,” said Beth Ehlinger, director of MVP Fitness Club in Brownwood. “But we’re seeing that it’s really valuable to those who need that connection and the people that come with it. Connection in the gym is everything and without it, I don’t think people would be as apt to take on their fitness journey.”
Ehlinger said the transition to more virtual training and online workout regimens could be here to stay, long after it’s deemed safe to make an in-person return to fitness centers.
“I think it’s a trend that’s been coming for quite a while now, and it’s going to only grow and expand more rapidly because of this,” Ehlinger said.
The landscape already has shifted for many athletes now choosing to continue competing from within the confines of their own home, including local resident John LaFlamme.
An avid powerlifter, LaFlamme was scheduled to compete in the 70-plus division of the Masters Classic World Powerlifting Championships, as well as the Florida State Powerlifting Championships. After both events were postponed due to COVID-19, LaFlamme decided to host a virtual meet inside the garage of his Village of Hillsborough home — with a little assistance from his friend, Geno Biancheri.
“In order to test the effectiveness of my training cycle and maintain social distancing, I conducted a mock meet in my garage gym,” LaFlamme said. “To make the mock meet as close to a real contest as possible, I had (Biancheri) officiate and announce via (Facebook) Messenger video connection.
“I was able to attain all my goals at home with (Amazon) Alexa providing the heavy metal music.”
Technology entities also have experienced a boost through expanded virtual competitions and training, with many fitness-based mobile apps receiving a surge in downloads and usage.
RunSignUp, which operates the nation’s largest race day mobile app, RaceJoy, reported a recent increase of more than 1 million downloads. The application allows runners to not only track their routes and record their times through races of varying lengths, but also offers the ability for supporters to leave audio messages of encouragement for participants in the midst of virtual events.
“It is truly amazing to see the creativity and rapid response in our industry during this very difficult time,” said Bob Bickel,founder and CEO of RunSignUp. “The shift to virtual events has been immediate and people all over the country are responding. Instead of running alone, participants can feel connected and a sense of accomplishment that goes with completing a race.”
That degree of accomplishment in the midst of mass event cancellations and postponements can vary from athlete to athlete, from the most leisurely of competitors to those needing competition to avoid life-and-death implications.
“With COVID-19 and the risk to breathing, it’s even more important that I train,” said Ashley Smith, a distance runner living in the United Kingdom but building a home in the Village of Chitty Chatty, who holds an honorary membership within The Villages Running Club. “Three years ago, I was diagnosed with exercise-induced laryngeal obstruction. There is no cure … my best way of avoiding a wheelchair was to train and train harder.”
Since his diagnosis, Smith has completed upwards of 15 marathons and now regularly competes in virtual races — helping him keep up with a UK running club as well as running mates here in The Villages.
“When the lockdown happened, the club looked for ways for members to stay motivated and connected while still being isolated,” Smith said.
And staying connected through virtual competition is how many athletes are not only navigating these uncertain times, but also looking forward to emerging from them.
“Staying connected is extremely important, because people who do what we do tend to be naturally social people,” Maguire said. “It can be depressing and even daunting to get out there and continue to do what you enjoy right now.
“But by taking this virtual way of competing, we’ll be better suited to jump right back into the races and socialize once again,” Maguire continued. “And maybe we’ll just be a little more appreciative of it, too.”
Staff writer Cody Hills can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5286, or cody.hills@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.