DeSantis: Virus spike centers on the young

While the percent of positive test results for COVID-19 are concerning, precautions already in place will “keep people working, keep society functioning” while protecting the most vulnerable, Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Monday. Flanked by medical professionals at UF Health The Villages Hospital, DeSantis stressed that the outbreak should not be defined by just the number of new cases but by the types of cases. “This is a virus that does not affect all age groups equally,” he said, announcing that the average age of new cases is now 21. “It’s much more lethal for people in their 80s and 90s than it is in your 20s and 30s. If you’re 21 and you don’t have significant comorbidities, your fatality rate is pretty much zero.”
The best way to control the virus spread, he said, continues to be wearing a facial covering in public, practicing social distancing, avoiding large crowds in indoor spaces and practicing regular hand washing.
The outbreak has stabilized, he said, after Florida led the nation in new cases over the past seven days with 66,984 people infected in that time. The state reported 6,336 more cases on Monday.
DeSantis acknowledged the spread is not just a function of expanded testing, with a positivity rate for the past week at more than 18% — four times higher than a month ago and none times that of mid-May.
But he said Florida has been able to keep its mortality rate low compared to other states, especially in nursing homes, which have generated about half of the state’s 3,778 deaths.
All patients and staff are now repeatedly tested; “a huge breakthrough,” added Dr. Michael Lauzardo, chief and associate professor at the Emerging Pathogens Institute at the UF College of Medicine Division of Infectious Diseases & Global Medicine.
“That’s a very important step to take,” he said at the governor’s side. “It affects the single most important risk group. The most important intervention has been the focus on the nursing homes.”
DeSantis urged citizens to not let fear of the virus prevent them from seeking hospital care for other serious conditions.
“People should realize the hospitals are a safe place to be,” he said. “They have capacity and great safety protocols. You’re less likely to get coronavirus here than at a lot of private residences.”
DeSantis also cited Sumter County’s low infection rate as a success story, praising testing efforts organized by UF Health and The Villages Health, as well as other public health measures at work here.
“They’ve taken this to heart,” he said. “Thanks to The Villages for going about it in the right way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.