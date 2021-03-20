DeSantis: Vaccination age dropping to 50

Tri-county residents have two new paths to the COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Ron DeSantis says people ages 50 and up can be inoculated beginning Monday, while The Villages Health is accepting online-only appointments to administer doses for established patients ages 60 and up. DeSantis on Friday said that vaccine supply is adequate to handle expected demand, based on what the state has seen since lowering the age from 65 to 60 a week ago.“We think that even on current vaccine allotments that opening it up will be good,” DeSantis said, announcing an executive order. “I think the demand has been relatively modest, certainly much more modest than it was at the end of December when we were doing the 65 and plus, so we think that this makes sense.”
Desantis said more than 67% of seniors in Florida — more than 3 million — have received the vaccine.
“When they’re getting the shots there, it’s a big relief for them, because this is something they’ve had to worry about,” DeSantis said.
In Sumter, 61.1 percent of residents ages 65 and up had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Wednesday, according to health department records and census figures — accounting for 91% of doses administered in the county. In Marion, 56.2% of seniors have received at least one dose.
Lake stood at 74% of seniors vaccinated, DeSantis said.
“What happens is once you get over that two-thirds of seniors, it really starts to slow down in terms of the demand. And so there’s just a certain critical mass of seniors who really want it, but there’s definitely a segment who are opting not to get it. And I think it’s going to depend on each county, but I think you’re looking at between 15% to 30% of seniors, depending on the county, who will probably not opt (in).”
Appointments can be made online at myvaccine.fl.gov. Residents without internet access can call Sumter County at 866-201-7196; Lake County at 866-201-6909; and Marion County at 866-201-6768.
The Villages Health
At The Villages Health, the Moderna vaccine is available to its patients ages 60 and up, who must visit tvhvaccine.com to register for an appointment.
Regardless of where people get vaccinated or which vaccine they receive, “I’d love to see as many people get vaccinated as possible,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeffrey Lowenkron said. “We have to overcome the concerns that people have. The fastest way to get out of the pandemic is for people to get vaccinated.”
The provider’s first doses are being administered today at two of The Villages Health’s care centers, expanding Wednesday to six locations. Walk-ins and phone appointments are not available. When all available appointment times are filled, the website will stop taking registrations.
As more doses become available, the offering could expand to remain compliant with the governor’s order.
“We will look to ensure we have adequate doses as we expand the age of availability,” Lowenkron said.
Other Sites in Sumter
The Department of Health in Sumter on Friday began two days of administering vaccines, with another coming Monday. Appointments are assigned on a first-come-first-serve basis at sumterchdvax.eventbrite.com.
Global Medical Response offers vaccinations Monday at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 E. County Road 462, Wildwood. Saturday appointments are changed to the Friday prior; GMR will contact those with appointments. For information, go to sumterfl.saferestart.net.
The entity that runs the outpatient VA clinic in The Villages, North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System, has been administering about 300 vaccine doses a day to enrolled patients at American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake. Monday, it will increase the number of available COVID-19 vaccine appointments, with capacity for about 800, a spokeswoman said. All veterans, regardless of age, who receive care from NFSGVHS can schedule an appointment by calling 352-548-6000, ext. 103755. Dr. Brian Pinkston, chief medical officer of the VA’s clinic, said earlier this week that his team can handle “as many veterans as quickly as possible.”
Other providers continue to include the following pharmacies, who offer registration via their websites: CVS, Publix, Sam’s Club, Walgreens, Walmart and Winn-Dixie.
DeSantis said long-term care facilities are benefitting from vaccination efforts, which continue as new residents arrive and staff are hired. With “all 4,000 facilities” in the state being offered doses, LTCs have seen “a huge, huge decline” in cases, DeSantis said. The facilities had accounted for “anywhere from 30% to 40% of all the COVID-related mortalities,” he said. More than 80 percent of COVID-19 related deaths were individuals 65 and older, his office said in a statement.
“To date, the state of Florida has administered 111,000 doses in long-term care facilities,” said Jared Moskowitz, head of Florida Emergency Management, ranging from assisted living to nursing homes to adult day cares and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.