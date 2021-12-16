DeSantis touts state’s focus on education

Gov. Ron DeSantis will submit a new bill at the upcoming legislative session: the Stop Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act, or Stop W.O.K.E. Act. The governor introduced the act Wednesday morning during a stop in The Villages at Ezell Regional Recreation Complex. If passed, it will put into law the Florida Department of Education’s ban on critical race theory in K-12 schools; give employees, parents and students the right to take legal action against critical race theory use; and forbid school districts, colleges and universities from hiring critical race theory consultants.
According to DeSantis’ office, it is the strongest legislation of its kind addressing corporate wokeness and critical race theory.
“No taxpayer dollars should be used to teach our kids to hate our country or to hate each other,” said DeSantis, surrounded onstage by a group that included members of Moms for Liberty; educators; legislators including State Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, whose district includes The Villages; and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez.
“This is important legislation that will provide tools to our parents, our students, our employees,” Nuñez said. “It is so important to make sure that we do not allow this type of discrimination.”
Critical race theory is an academic movement based on the idea that race is socially constructed and it examines how racism is built into institutions.
Proponents say it helps people understand how systemic racism sustains inequalities, while critics say it is racist and divisive.
While the concept of critical race theory is not new, in recent times it has become a contentious and often sharply partisan subject. It has come up on the campaign trail as well as at school board meetings.
“Our former president, President Trump, took on the issue, but what I really have been inspired by last year is that there is a new group of people emerging and asserting the authority of the American people,” said Christopher Rufo, a senior fellow and director of the initiative on critical race theory at the Manhattan Institute, who spoke at Wednesday’s press conference. “These are American parents.”
Several Republican-led states, including Florida, have taken action to prevent critical race theory from being taught in classrooms. The state Department of Education banned it from public schools in June.
“Really, what the rule said was you must teach that which is objective and true,” said Richard Corcoran, Florida education commissioner.
But while the issue often is discussed in terms of education, it also is being introduced as part of corporate training. The act would protect employees from a hostile work environment created by critical race theory training.
“How is it not a hostile work environment to be attacking people based on their race or telling them that they’re privileged, or that they’re part of oppressive systems, when all they’re doing is showing up to work and trying to earn a living?” DeSantis said.
Bonnie Farnsworth, of the Village of Pennecamp, said the announcement was fantastic.
“We have the best governor, and to stop critical race theory, that’s major,” she said.
Bruno Falvo, of the Village of Fenney, said the legislation is “right on the money.”
“It’s so needed, and it’s so important,” he said.
The 2022 Florida Legislative Session begins Jan. 11. When that happens, DeSantis said, “We look forward to being able to make this a big part of what we’re doing.”
Specialty Editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or leah.schwarting@thevillagesmedia.com.
