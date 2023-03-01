DeSantis touts Florida’s success in Villages stop

Gov. Ron DeSantis believes Florida offers a blueprint to prosperity for the entire nation.
DeSantis shared his vision with a capacity audience of about 1,000 area residents Tuesday night at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa in The Villages.
It was the latest in a series of statewide visits with Floridians for one of the nation’s most popular governors. DeSantis has an approval rating hovering at 65%.
The event was timed to coincide with the release of his book “The Courage to Be Free,” which quickly topped the charts on Amazon as the best-selling book in the nation. The book reflects on his first term as governor and how under his leadership the state has laid a path for others to follow across the country.
“I think the message of this book is we have a lot of problems in this country. The country has lost its mojo in many ways,” DeSantis said. “A lot of people wonder if America’s best days are past us. And you know, great countries do have life cycles. You have good times, then you go down. So the question is, do American principles still work.
“I think what we’ve shown in Florida it can be done. There is a better path. When you stand for the right things, courage to be free means you need to have courage to stand up for your convictions when it’s not easy. When you stand for the right things, they are going to come after you. I’m just happy that a lot of people in Florida, not just me because I’m just one small part of it, have been willing to stand up and fight. Because freedom is worth fighting for.”
Attendees received a copy of the book upon entrance to the event. Their enthusiasm made it clear they see DeSantis as a potential future president.
While DeSantis has not committed to a presidential run, he is widely viewed as the strongest challenger to former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination. Polls are split between the two, but there is a clear separation between them and the rest of the speculative field.
A Fox News national poll released this week showed Trump ahead 43% to 28%, while one conducted by WPA Intelligence had DeSantis on top 40% to 31%. A University of New Hampshire poll shows DeSantis with a 42% to 30% advantage.
He won reelection last November in a landslide, defeating Democrat Charlie Crist by nearly 20 points, the biggest margin of victory in the state’s governor’s race since 1982.
“I finished the book I guess it was late summer last year,” DeSantis said. “Then we had the election and so I knew we could do an epilogue. I reflect on that because I came into office four years ago and I won by half a percentage point, 32,000 vote margin in a state with 8 million votes cast. It was one of the closest governor’s races we’ve had in quite some time. And people told me ‘trim your sails,’ and ‘don’t rock the boat.’ But I rejected that advice.”
Instead, DeSantis said he went on the offensive, going against the agendas established by the left on issues like handling COVID, fighting for parents’ rights in schools and providing unwavering support for law enforcement.
“We leaned into all these different issues,” he said. “Everything we did, the media would have an absolute spasm, the left would have a spasm. I was probably, no not probably, I was the most attacked governor of any governor in the country. But all they did coming after me could not obscure the results we were producing and the success that we were having. So we came into 2022 and no we didn’t win by 32,000 votes, we won by 1.5 million votes.”
DeSantis won 73% of the vote in Sumter County, home to Florida’s highest voter turnout of about 76%.
“Obviously we did well in The Villages,” he said. “But you know the dirty little secret of what we were able to do is there’s a lot of counties now that look like The Villages. We were able for the first time in a generation to win Miami-Dade County, our largest county in the state. And we won by double digits, which nobody thought was possible. We even won for the first time in almost 40 years for a Republican running for governor, Palm Beach County. So that’s vindication, but it’s also an opportunity moving forward.”
DeSantis will take that mandate into the upcoming legislative session that begins March 7.
Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner have stated they intend to push hard for DeSantis’ priorities during the session, including:
• Strengthening hiring protocols for private businesses by considering a proposal to require private employers in the state to use E-verify, a federal electronic system, to check the status of all hires.
• Establishing a Digital Bill of Rights to better protect Floridians’ rights and privacy online. The bill would offer protections to minors and limit online surveillance and censorship by “Big Tech” companies.
• Blocking state universities and colleges from having programs on diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory while elevating civil discourse and intellectual freedom in higher education.
• Preventing state and local governments from using environmental, social, governance criteria when issuing municipal bonds.
• Expediting key transportation projects. Two projects on the list will directly impact Sumter County — funding to add lanes to Interstate 75 from State Road 44 in Wildwood to north of Ocala and widening and rerouting U.S. Highway 301 south of Florida’s Turnpike to County Road 470.
• Requiring a supermajority vote of a jury for a convicted killer to get the death penalty. Currently, a jury has to be unanimous in recommending a death sentence.
“You’re going to see that so much more,” DeSantis said of the session. “It’s going to be an example of promises made, promises kept yet again. I think it’s going to be the most productive 90 days that we’ve seen in the modern history of the state of Florida. So, buckle up, it’s going to be a good ride.”
DeSantis has been a regular guest in The Villages, making 21 visits to the community since taking office in January 2019.
His 22nd visit is already scheduled for next week. Due to the overwhelming demand for tickets to Tuesday’s event, the governor promised those who could not get into the venue that he will return for an encore engagement March 8.
“The response to the governor’s visit and launch of his new book has been absolutely positive and overwhelming,” said Samantha Scott, Sumter Republican Party chair. “It is a true testament to how much support our governor has here that he is already scheduling a return visit for the many people that couldn’t be accommodated to attend the event on Tuesday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.