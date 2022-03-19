DeSantis taps replacements for Sumter Commission

Two women with long careers in government and Republican politics will fill in for a pair of suspended Sumter County commissioners, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered Friday.
Diane Spencer, a retired attorney with three decades in contract law and Florida bond issues, and Roberta Ulrich, a retired National Security Agency crypto mathematician and decoder, will assume the seats of Oren Miller and Gary Search, respectively.
Miller, 71, and Search, 72, were suspended by DeSantis in January after their arrests on felony perjury charges.
