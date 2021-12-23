Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Friday into law new limits on tax increases against new businesses, a blow to the decision of newly elected Sumter County commissioners to spike road impact fees by 75%.
The new law, which is retroactive to Jan. 1, caps impact fee increases at 12.5% in one year and at 50% over four years.
The action thwarts a tax increase imposed earlier this year on new businesses by Craig Estep, Oren Miller and Gary Search, who promised to roll back property taxes by raising road impact fees.
The trio rejected an offer without negotiation from The Villages Developer to pay 40% more on each home it builds in exchange for sparing new businesses elsewhere in the county for three years.
State Rep. Brett Hage, R-Oxford, praised the governor for signing into law a bill that prevents local governments from assessing an onerous tax that business must pass on to its residential and commercial customers.
“I am grateful the governor signed this bill,” said Hage, a District 33 representative who co-sponsored the impact fee bill in the House. “We navigated it through the process on behalf of all the businesses and constituents, both current and future, not only in Sumter County, but the entire state of Florida. We had no other option. We had to get this done, and we did. We are on our way to great opportunities.”
That advocacy is exactly why voters have elected Hage to two terms in the House of Representatives, said GOP State Committeewoman Edna Santana-Wales.
“Rep. Hage is doing exactly what we elected him to do; standing strong with Gov. DeSantis on conservative values and fighting to keep our state and community on the right track,” she said.
This law is a big win for new businesses and homeowners in Sumter County, where three newly elected commissioners reneged on a promise to study road impact fees over the summer and instead raised them by 75% last month.
Law stymies freshmen commisssioners
The Estep-Miller-Search tax increase dismissed the warnings of economists, business owners and community leaders. It also ignored the county’s own economic development staff, which recommended the current rate in 2019 and then supported the Developer’s offer of another 40% that the trio rejected.
Even before the Estep-Miller-Search tax increase, Sumter County’s road impact fees already were higher than 69% of counties in Florida.
Supporters of the Estep-Miller-Search tax increase have mischaracterized the statewide effort as an end-run around their local plan.
However, the bill was first sponsored by Rep. Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach, in 2019 before the trio ran for office. He was targeting escalating impact fees in Hillsborough County championed by Democratic commissioners.
During debate on the Senate floor, Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, cited the need for this legislation because of runaway impact fee increase like the 160% impact fee increase adopted earlier this year in Orange County.
“Over the course of the last couple months, as we worked this bill out with many stakeholders, the consensus is this is overall a good bill,” said Gruters, who is chairman of the Florida Republican Party.
In light of the legislative action, Search is exploring the commission’s legal options.
“I think the state took away the opportunity for taxpayers to have a voice in local government,” he told the Daily Sun after the Senate enacted the final bill. “I’m going to need to get a legal opinion from our attorney on the details of the bill and any possible alternatives.”
Conservatives lead charge
The new legislative limits give community leader Fred Briggs hope the commission will reflect on why the conservative state Republican leadership and representatives took the action they did.
“Hopefully, our three new commissioners will take this as an opportunity to rethink their approach and work in a more open-minded, collaborative fashion going forward,” said Fred Briggs, of Haciendas of Mission Hills, who served five terms as president of The Villages Homeowners Advocates, one of the community’s most civic-minded nonprofits. “Our county has prospered over the years, in large part, because people worked together and we were willing to compromise. Hopefully, this action by the governor marks a new beginning for this commission, and they can make a fresh start in a less adversarial and more constructive manner.”
The new law was so important to Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, that he voted for the final bill in the state Senate.
“To a large extent, this about the fairness of impacting growth and the cost of housing,” he said. “These fees have to be recovered in the price of the home. If you let impact fees grow to fast, it’s debilitating. So, it’s wise to have a growth rate to pace it out over time.”
Understanding economic therory
What opponents don’t recognize is the positive impact that new homeowners and businesses bring to an economy, and what happens if they don’t, Baxley said.
“You’re adding to the value of your tax roll, so all homeowners area paying less in property taxes,” he said. “And a lot of the property taxes is collected on the commercial center. So, it’s about finding the right balance. I can assure that assure you that Sumter County would not have the tax roll they have now, if they relied heavily on development impact fees like that the ones they adopted. You’re financially benefiting the community when you grow the tax roll, and too steep of fees will impact the economy.”
The governor’s action also earned the endorsement of Dominic Calabro, president and CEO of Florida TaxWatch, the state’s 42-year nonpartisan tax watchdog.
“This law is a good additional check and balance for the benefit of taxpayers and reasonable limitation for government,” Calabro said.
But Calabro also reminded taxpayers to keep one thing in mind.
“We don’t want to create the feeling that a 12.5% increase is the floor,” he said. “You have to be mindful and conscientious that it becomes a floor and local government begins to increase it just because they can. You want to make sure impact fees are not a form of insult to injury particularly to homeowners who are trying to enjoy the American Dream of home ownership.”
Too many politicians do not understand how the economy works and how taxes like impact fees exacerbate the accelerating cost to build a home or business, Calabro said.
In fact, soaring lumber prices over the past 12 months pushed the price upward by about $36,000 on an average new single-family home, according a survey the National Association of Home Builders issued on April 29.
“You want to make sure impact fees are not so high that they impair particularly young, first-time homebuyers,” Calabro said. “Housing prices already are sky-high because of lack of building supplies. Impact fees only add insult to injury. So, we commend Gov. DeSantis for signing this important legislation.”
Orlando economist Hank Fishkind also commended the state Legislature and the governor for striking balance with impact fees.
“Reasonable limits are important protections for all parties,” said Fishkind, who consults on numerous master-planned communities throughout the nation. “The counties will have to reduce the proposed fees and come up with alternatives that are more reasonable.”
These politicians have better ways to pay for infrastructure needs than throwing a tax burden on new homeowners and businesses, Fishkind said.
“It ultimately depends on how the governments respond to the new law,” Fishkind said. “As we have discussed, roads and other improvements are needed to protect lifestyles and the environment that attracted all of us here. But there are other and better alternatives to fund public infrastructure.”
Locals applaud new law
The governor’s action also gave hope to Sumter Commissioner Doug Gilpin, who voted against the 75% increase in road impact fees.
“Thank you Gov. DeSantis, Sen. Baxley and Rep. Hage and others for standing strong as conservatives on the side of the taxpayers and on the side of jobs and economic opportunity,” Gilpin said.
One of the most vocal critics of the impact fee increase is Matt Gerig, the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce president and immediate past president.
“Hopefully, this stand by the governor forces our new commissioners to start working in a less political and more informed manner,” Gerig said. “Florida is a pro-business, pro-jobs state and these commissioners have a second chance now to get on board with that conservative philosophy. Now is the time for them to educate themselves, stop with all the divisiveness and start working with the local business community rather than against us.”
Restaurateur Fred Karimipour echoed that sentiment.
“I’m thrilled to see the governor opposing this huge tax on businesses during such difficult times,” said Kairimpour, president of FMK Restaurant Group, which owns and operates Belle Glade, Bonifay, Evans Prairie and Orange Blossom Hills country clubs; Bluefin Grill & Bar, Chop House at Lake Sumter and Scooples Ice Cream Parlor & Restaurant a Brownwood. “I’m also thrilled to see this new law for people living south of 44 because this allows the expansion of commercial growth, bringing in needed new restaurants, shops, amenities and other facilities.”
Before the commission adopted the impact fee increase, Karimipour considered expanding south of SR 44 but shelved those plans because of the onerous increase in the fees to build a new restaurant.
“The governor’s action opens the door for us considering an expansion,” he said.
It’s not all about The Villages, either, said Realtor Samantha Scott.
“This is a big win for taxpayers across the state and specifically in Sumter County,” Scott said. “People are flocking to Florida in large part because of the low-tax, conservative policies of Gov. DeSantis. It should be a no-brainer for Sumter County to follow his lead.”
Scott is hopeful that young people and working families now will explore the opportunity to build new homes in one of the state’s tightest housing markets.
Only seven single-family homes under $250,000 were available for sale as of April 28 in Bushnell, Center Hill, Lake Panasoffkee, Sumterville and Webster, Scott said, quoting from the latest available inventory on the Multiple Listing Service.
“Residents of South Sumter County who decided that they had no choice but to build after spending a year or more in the tight housing market can now celebrate that their dream of homeownership can’t be stolen by politicians with an agenda,” Scott said. “The parents in South Sumter who want their children to have opportunities to stay and work in Sumter County after they graduate can celebrate knowing that economic growth won’t be stifled by unnecessary taxation. I am so thankful that Gov. Desantis signed this bill and ensured that jobs and housing opportunities for families in Sumter County will continue to thrive.”
Specialty Editor David R. Corder can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5241, or david.corder@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.