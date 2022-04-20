DeSantis signs education act in The Villages

Higher education in Florida will look different next school year following Gov. Ron DeSantis putting pen to paper and signing Senate Bill 7044 on Tuesday at the Barnstorm Theater in Brownwood. “What we’re doing today is really making sure that, yes, higher education is important, but it needs to be accountable,” DeSantis said. DeSantis spoke in front of a movie screen proclaiming “Higher Education Reform” to a nearly full theater. Effective July 1, it is the latest education bill signed into law from a session that included the Parental Rights in Education or “Don’t Say Gay” bill and Stop W.O.K.E. Act.
Among other things, SB 7044 forbids Florida’s public colleges and universities from being accredited by the same agency or association for consecutive cycles and authorizes the Board of Governors to create a regulation that will require tenured state university faculty to go through performance reviews every five years.
“I think what tenure does is it, if anything, created more of an intellectual orthodoxy where people who have dissenting views, it’s harder for them to even become tenured in the first place,” DeSantis said. “And then once you’re tenured your productivity really declines, particularly in certain disciplines.”
The bill also will require Florida’s public colleges and universities to prominently post tuition and fees on their websites, and to notify enrolled students about proposed changes.
“When you’re trying to budget for what the tuition is and the room and board, you kind of look at that, and then if there’s all these other fees, well, that can be pretty significant if it’s not kept in check,” DeSantis said. “So we’re doing that today and we’re holding it in check.”
Several postsecondary students stood behind DeSantis while he spoke, including Mateo Guillamont. Guillamont, a 20-year-old student at Florida State University majoring in philosophy and political science and minoring in computer science, who moved to Florida 10 years ago from Spain.
“I’m very passionate about government, politics. Being an immigrant myself, I appreciate the freedoms and liberties that we have here in this country,” Guillamont said before the event. “And so whenever I get a chance to engage with the formation of a law, I take it. I take the chance and the opportunity, so that’s why I’m here today. Totally worth the drive.”
DeSantis was also joined by State Sen. Manny Diaz Jr. (R-Miami), who sponsored SB 7044; State Rep. Amber Mariano (R-Hudson), who sponsored a related House bill; Congressman Daniel Webster, whose district includes The Villages; State Senate President Wilton Simpson; and State House Speaker Chris Sprowls.
“This bill is about students,” Sprowls said. “It’s about making sure that our universities are places to prepare people to learn and to thrive and be prosperous.”
Richard Corcoran, Florida education commissioner, lauded the work Simpson, Sprowls and DeSantis have done on education.
“What we’ve accomplished in education is staggering, and this bill is just another example,” he said.
Several local officials were also present, including Sumter County commissioners Doug Gilpin and Roberta Ulrich, appointed to the commission by DeSantis in March to fill the seat of suspended commissioner Gary Search.
Carol Mangan, Republican Federated Women of The Villages president and Village of LaBelle resident, was part of the audience who watched the signing.
The most important thing about it, she said, was “that it’s focused on the young people themselves, the college students. It’s focused on providing them a path for their future.”
When DeSantis sat down to sign the bill, he asked for the date. The audience said it was April 19.
“Time flies when you’re having fun,” DeSantis said.
“It’s a great day in The Villages,” someone said.
“Every day is a great day in The Villages,” DeSantis replied.
Specialty Editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or leah.schwarting@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.