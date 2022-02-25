DeSantis opens CPAC kickoff in Orlando, gets state’s backing

One of the biggest conservative events is in Orlando this week, and it’s in the sunshine state for a reason. Gov. Ron DeSantis helped open the Conservative Political Action Conference 2022 on Thursday, a major conservative conference that runs through Sunday. It comes at a time when Florida is on the brink of a big midterm election, and when state politics have undergone a bit of a sea change.
“CPAC, let me welcome you to the freest state in these United States,” DeSantis told the crowd. Right now, the number of registered Florida Republicans has passed the number of registered Democrats for the first time, something DeSantis highlighted in his speech at CPAC. As of Jan. 31, there are about 67,000 more Republicans than Democrats, according to the Florida Division of Elections.
It’s an interesting number, especially in a state where elections are often decided by razor thin margins, and can help decide the White House.
“Florida is an important part of our national politics,” said John Temple, Sumter County Republican Party chairman. “We’ve learned that over the last couple of years. We’re an important swing state. Having CPAC here, it just solidifies that place in importance.”
During his speech, DeSantis praised actions Florida has taken over the past few years, and criticized President Joe Biden.
One of the areas DeSantis called attention to was the state’s rejection of strict COVID-19 measures — the reason that first led CPAC to Florida.
CPAC was traditionally held in Washington, D.C. area, but the conference came to Orlando in 2021 because of the strict COVID-19 rules. This year, conference leaders decided to return. “We got cancelled in Maryland and we were worried we were going to get cancelled again,” said Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, which puts on CPAC. “And we didn’t want to have vaccine passports, and Gov. DeSantis has been very inviting, as has Gov. Abbott in Texas. So we came back to Orlando, and we’re going to go to Dallas in August.” Orlando is in the heart of the I-4 corridor, a voter-heavy area along Interstate 4 that runs from Tampa through Orlando and to Daytona Beach, skimming The Villages. Besides containing some of Florida’s most famous cities, it’s also earned a reputation for being the road to the swing state’s electoral votes.
Asked if CPAC will return next year and every year to Florida, Schlapp said he thought so.
“I don’t know why we would go back to Maryland,” he said.
The first day of CPAC included multiple speakers and panels. In addition to DeSantis, other prominent conservatives who will speak include Sen. Marco Rubio today, and Sen. Rick Scott and former president Donald Trump on Saturday.
“Conservatives are by and large happy people despite all the bad news coming out of the Biden administration,” Schlapp said. “They’re hopeful. They think we’re going to have a great election in November. They think that’s going to precede a great election in 2024. They’re also incredibly worried about the prospect of getting caught up in a war in Europe.” CPAC is “definitely going to energize the base and get them excited about the election year,” said Temple, who has a CPAC ticket for Saturday.
In our area, people are eager to get out and be supportive in the midterms, Temple said, and they’re working to make sure that they get the right people elected.
For DeSantis, however, Thursday held another interesting event outside of CPAC. The University of North Florida released a poll showing DeSantis ahead of his two most prominent Democratic gubernatorial rivals: U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.
It also showed that, in a hypothetical 2024 presidential primary, registered Florida Republicans would narrowly pick DeSantis over Trump. In the poll, 44% of participants picked DeSantis, while 41% said they would vote for Trump.
“With a lot of speculation about a possible presidential bid from DeSantis, we thought this would be an interesting hypothetical,” said Michael Binder, UNF Public Opinion Research Lab faculty director and professor of political science, in a statement. “It turned out to be pretty close with DeSantis up by three points against Trump. With both of them calling Florida home, this is a pivotal state and an outlier compared to national polling on this race.”
The results of the poll are quite interesting, said Aubrey Jewett, assistant director of the school of politics, security and international affairs at the University of Central Florida. “I think it shows, at least within Florida, Ron DeSantis has done a really great job according to most Republicans and they really support their governor, and it’s an indication that they look at Gov. DeSantis as the future of the party,” Jewett said. “I’m sure most of them still like Trump and are appreciative of him, but it’s a question of moving forward and where do they go?” But, early polls, in particular about primary elections, are notoriously unreliable, even more so than regular polling because it’s difficult to get a sample of who will vote in a primary, Jewett said.
CPAC is also going to hold a presidential straw poll. It won’t be of a broad swathe of the public but, Jewett said, you can almost guarantee anyone attending CPAC will participate in a Republican presidential primary. They’re often leaders of the conservative movement in their state, and that might be an indication of how the broader vote might go. But we’re also still about two years out.
“Lots of things could change between now and then, including that we don’t know 100% if Trump is going to run or even that DeSantis is going to,” Jewett said.
