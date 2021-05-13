DeSantis emphasizes successes, challenges

In front of a full house and a national viewing broadcast, Gov. Ron DeSantis touted Florida’s sound response to the COVID-19 pandemic that he said had other states following the Sunshine State’s lead. It was part of a town hall meeting in The Villages that segued into more questions about veterans, immigration and more, as he spoke to Villagers and others Wednesday morning at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex. He addressed what he considered two key firsts for Florida as he put the state’s gradual reopening into the context of health and business issues: prioritizing seniors’ vaccinations and creating dedicated care for infected nursing-home residents.
“We were the first state to put seniors first for vaccines,” DeSantis said during the town hall hosted by NewsMax, which aired the discussion Wednesday evening. “If you get seniors the vaccine, you’re going to save more lives.”
Questions from audience members and from co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith built on successes the state has seen and, at times, touched on possible challenges ahead.
“Your state is open for business. Everything is here in Florida,” said Spicer, a former White House press secretary with the Trump administration. “You hosted the Super Bowl, the NBA was here, Tom Brady moved here, Rob Gronkowski moved here.”
Laughter and applause filled the room, and the applause increased when DeSantis walked on the stage with a wave and finger point to Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala.
DeSantis’ appearance in front of Baxley, Rep. Brett Hage,Oxford, local Republican party faithful and others in The Villages came on a day when the Florida Chamber of Commerce reported his approval rating is double-digits stronger than three mentioned Democratic gubernatorial challengers. DeSantis has a 55% approval rating, according to the Chamber’s statewide poll.
Tackling the Pandemic
DeSantis described how he recognized the seriousness of COVID-19 and the need to protect lives while also looking out for keeping students’ educations on track and for businesses’ outlook in a service-based economy.
“A leader can’t just simply let policy be captive to whatever some credentialed expert says,” he said. “A leader’s got to take cognizance of everything that’s going on in society, all these different competing factors and then you make decisions. And ultimately, people elected me as Florida’s governor. I had to make decisions based on what the data was telling me.”
Restaurateur J.T. Corrales, director of business development for Crabby Bill’s Family Brands Restaurants of the Gulf Beaches who spoke alongside DeSantis in September, visited to ask about getting more people back to work. DeSantis pointed out that hospitality businesses are struggling to hire all the workers they need.
“Part of that is because of the financial assistance that’s been provided, so what we said was, OK, you’ve got to look for a job and you can’t just get this assistance without actively seeking employment,” he said. “Just by us making that announcement, I saw a news report this morning, a (restaurant) guy says his phones are ringing off the hook now, because folks know you’ve got to do that.”
His decision to put senior vaccinations first went against CDC guidelines at the time, he said.
“Ultimately, leadership is about making tough decisions,” he said.
DeSantis said he is proud of how Florida addressed the pandemic and believes other states, such as Texas, modeled their policies after Florida.
Outdoor activities have been key to keeping people healthy when usual indoor businesses and facilities were shuttered, which showed up in places like The Villages when golf courses saw a sharp rise in rounds played.
“You’re more healthy by being able to go out and do those things,” he said.
Supporting First Responders
This year’s state budget includes $1,000 one-time bonuses for about 174,000 law enforcement officers, paramedics, EMTs and firefighters at a time when the pandemic is prompting some to leave their fields.
“One of the things we wanted to do with these bonuses was to recognize the fact that they had to show up for duty every day during COVID,” he said. “You can’t arrest a criminal on Zoom; you’ve got to be there. So they were there day in and day out for us, so we wanted to thank them for that. Even more, they had horrible treatment across this country the last year with all that’s going on. We wanted to do that as a token of our appreciation, and then we wanted to say you see some of the things that are happening in Minneapolis and all these places, that’s not happening in Florida. When we had protests last summer, I called out the National Guard to say we’re not having riots, we’re not going to do that.” Another bill passed this year aimed at preventing riots also is aimed to protect law enforcement, he said.
Education
DeSantis said Florida was the first large state to give all parents the choice to send their students back to in-person school for grades K-12.
“I’m shocked that we’re at this point and it’s still a struggle for every parent in this country to get their kid into school,” he said. “I understood what the data was telling us, but I also understood you can’t sacrifice a generation of kids, you can’t sacrifice people’s livelihoods for policies that had never been tried in this country before.”
Roger Kass, a former Villages Homeowners Advocates president, asked about education in relation to illegal immigration.
“We want our schools to be available, obviously, for our citizens, but we don’t want to have to provide all these services to people that aren’t here legally,” DeSantis said.
Teaching skilled trades is enabling students to be hired right out of high schools, DeSantis said, including technology jobs.
“I was on the Space Coast a couple of months ago, and they have an aviation maintenance and mechanics program, so kids are doing it. They will get hired straight from high school by people like Elon Musk,” he said. “What we try to say is, look, a four-year brick-and-ivy university is one way where you can get knowledge and skills needed to succeed. But it’s not the only way. And for many people it’s not the best way.”
Respect for Veterans
DeSantis pointed to a voucher program that allows children to attend private schools on state scholarships as a way Florida supports those who serve.
“For the first time, we said kids of active-duty military, if you’re serving in Florida, you’re going to have access to these school-choice scholarships regardless of whether there’s a wait list or anything like that, because if you’re stepping up for us, we’ve got to step up for you and your family,” he said.
DeSantis said when he served in the U.S. Navy, those who were alongside him earned his respect.
“When you wear the uniform, you’re effectively writing a check payable to the United States of America for an amount up to and including your life,” he said. “Anyone who does that, it’s a noble calling, and when you do it with honor and integrity you’re really following in the best traditions of this country.”
DeSantis served after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and the experience sticks with him in his post-military decision-making. Before moving into the governor’s mansion, he lived in Ponte Vedra Beach near Jacksonville, a city with significant military influence.
“I think a lot of us felt that we needed to do our part, so we did it,” he said. “I met some phenomenal people. And anyone that I ever interview for a job, if they have served in the military, that’s a huge plus for me.”
DeSantis’s Leadership Path
Spicer asked DeSantis to give himself a school letter grade based on his performance as governor.
DeSantis politely declined, but said, “There is not a governor in the country that has worked harder than we have in the last two and a half years.”
Moments later, Villages resident Rich Cole, a former chairman of the Sumter County Republican Party, brought the grading back up before asking a question.
“First of all governor, I think you get an ‘A,’” Cole said, which earned healthy applause from fellow audience members.
DeSantis at another point credited his experience having served in the U.S. Navy as teaching him to uphold the service branch’s motto of honor, courage and commitment.
“When you’re doing anything in life, but obviously if you’re in office, if you just live by those values, you’re going to end up OK,” he said.
Marlene O’Toole, a former IBM executive who served in the Florida House of Representatives, heaped praise on DeSantis before asking a question.
“We also appreciate your attention to Florida, and not your next job,” she said, a possible tip to the whispers that DeSantis is a looming Republican candidate for the White House.
Specialty Editor Bill Zimmerman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5284, or bill.zimmerman@thevillagesmedia.com.
